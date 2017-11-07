The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD and the Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD have launched iNAP, Ireland’s first ‘One Health’ National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2017-2020.

The launch of the plan represents the next big step in Ireland’s fight against the growing threat of AMR and follows on from the establishment of a National Interdepartmental Antimicrobial Resistance Consultative Committee in 2014.

“We know that the emergence of AMR worldwide is a real and growing public health crisis, which must be tackled,” said Minister Harris.

“Dealing with AMR requires a united approach, that involves action right across the human health, animal health and environmental sectors.

“Given that AMR is recognised as a global health issue, it is clear that sectors on their own cannot properly address this concern and a coordinated response is required. Both Minister Creed and I are very pleased that Ireland now has a comprehensive national action plan to tackle this growing global challenge.”

Meanwhile, Minister Creed said that AMR was everyone’s problem and one that could not be solved unless everyone worked together to find solutions.

“In the area of agriculture, solutions need to focus on optimising animal health, thereby reducing the need to use antibiotics in the first place and ensuring that when antibiotics are used, that they are used in accordance with prudent use guidelines,” he continued.

“Good progress has already been made in certain areas but further work needs to be done if we are to combat the growing threat of AMR.

“Both Minister Harris and I believe that iNAP will give overarching support and direction to all the good work that is already in train across the different sectors at national level.”