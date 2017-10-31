Longford farmers to avail of Basic Payment Scheme

The commencement of advance payments under the 2017 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and the Greening Payment began last week and will continue right through to November.

“I am particularly pleased that these payments, worth some €700m to 111,000 farmers, have now commenced issuing,” Agriculture Minister Micheal Creed added.

“Every year, the advance payment of the BPS is a vital support for farmers across sectors in terms of maximising cash flow and it is a priority for my department that these payments issue in the most efficient manner possible, and that they commence on the earliest date possible under EU Regulations.”

Following recent discussions with the EU Commission, the Minister also confirmed that the level of the advance payment is set at 70% for 2017 rather than 50% as provided for in EU legislation.

“Over 90% of eligible applicants for the BPS have now been paid in this first tranche and as we move to full online application by 2018, my department will be able to introduce further efficiencies into the processing of payments which will be of direct benefit to farmers,” Minister Creed continued.

“The advance BPS payment and the ANC payments taken together mean that over €880m has now issued to Irish farmers in the last month.

“These payments provide a significant financial boost for individual farmers and the wider rural economy.

“I was delighted to secure an increase in the ANC scheme allocation for 2018.

“This €25m increase will provide direct financial support to farmers in the most marginal areas of the country.