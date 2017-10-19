Department of Agriculture assesses damage in aftermath of Ophelia

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed TD has indicated that safety is still a priority in the aftermath of ex-hurricane Ophelia.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Minister said that immediate priority included safety and reiterating the message to the public that dealing with fallen trees and debris should not be undertaken without specialist expertise.

“I would like to remind everyone to remain vigilant and have due regard for personal safety and the safety of others during the cleanup period.,” he added.

“Please don’t take risks, and report any issues to the relevant authorities; particular care should be taken with fallen power lines.”

The Department’s initial assessment of Ophelia’s impact includes structural damage caused by the high winds, flying debris and falling trees.

There are also reports of farms experiencing power outages and with regards to forestry, department inspectors are currently working with Coillte to assess the impact on forestry plantations around the country.

