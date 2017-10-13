Doyle welcomes Budget 2018 allocation for forestry, horticulture, organics and greyhound Sectors

The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Andrew Doyle TD has welcomed the allocation in Budget 2018 in the forestry, horticulture, organics and greyhound sectors.

Expenditure next year will include €106m for the Forestry Programme; €16m for Bord na gCon; €5m in capital investment for the commercial horticulture sector and €10.5m for the Organic Farming Scheme with a further €1.2m for development of the organic sector.

The Minister also acknowledged the broader support for the Rural Development Programme where an increase investment will bring spend to €626m in 2018.

“This allocation is evidence of the Government’s commitment to ensuring a successful afforestation programme and supporting the further development of the sector in line with the Forestry Programme 2014 – 2020. This allocation will allow for the planting over 6,600 new hectares of forests next year and is in fact an increase in the budget over what was spent in the last three years.

This funding being provided in 2018 recognises the potential role of forestry in helping to achieve the targets set for climate change mitigation”.

“The increase in the funding for capital investments in the horticultural sector secured last year is maintained for 2018 with a budget of €5m in funding for capital investments in the commercial horticulture sector,” he added.

“The processors of horticultural produce will qualify for the Brexit Loan Scheme which was announced on Budget day and an additional loan scheme for primary producers, including horticulture producers is to be considered for next year.

Meanwhile, Bord Bia has indicated its investment in market development programmes to assist companies facing currency challenges.

In addition, the semi State will continue to work with horticulture companies, Teagasc and Enterprise Ireland on ‘lean’ production tools to improve competitiveness.