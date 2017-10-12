ICSA says live animal valuers are under too much pressure

ICSA president Patrick Kent has said he is unhappy with the pressure being applied to live animal valuers.

Speaking at the recently held National Ploughing Championships Mr Kent said that Live animal valuers were independent assessors who were either up to the job or they were not.

They should not have to put up with officials sitting at a desk second guessing them.

“The Department of Agriculture has a penalty point system which holds the threat of disqualifying valuers from the approved panel if they are unhappy with their valuations," he added.

"These experts in their field are living under continuous threat of being thrown off the panel if they deviate even slightly from theoretical figures determined by paper based analysis.”

Mr Kent went on to say that while this might work in the case of beef animals anyone with a remote appreciation for livestock evaluation knew that there can be significant variations in the values of suckler cows or dairy cows.

"Both the Department and the farmer are entitled to get a second opinion and that should suffice," he added.

"ICSA has been approached by several valuers who feel under pressure to value an animal at less than its real value because of the Department’s system for determining who stays on the panel.”