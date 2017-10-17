Statistics illustrate dangers posed by farms

Farming continues to be the most dangerous sector in which to work.

So far this year 17 people have lost their lives in work-related accidents on farms.

Farmers must do their best to farm with care and to encourage each other to consciously prioritise Safety and Health. The vast majority of accidents on farms are preventable.

Half - Day Farm Safety Course

To improve awareness of the importance of prioritising Farm Safety and Health, Teagasc are providing half-day training courses in October and November.

The course will review Health and Safety statistics to identify the areas known to cause farm accidents.

Course participants will also have an opportunity to review Health and Safety legislation to ensure each participant is aware of their responsibilities in this area.

Each participant will receive the new, updated Risk Assessment Document. Advice on best procedures to follow when completing this document will be given at the course.

The Course fee is €30 and places are open to Teagasc clients and non-clients. Contact your local Teagasc office for further information.

TAMS11

All TAMS applicants must have completed either a half-day Farm Safety Code of Practice Course (given by Teagasc or other trained persons), or the QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Green Cert.) within the last five years prior to submission of a payment claim.

Your claim for payment under TAMS 11 will not be processed until evidence of completion of the Course is provided.

Teagasc provides a Local Advisory and Education service to farmers. They have offices based in Longford Town (Tel: 043 3341021), Roscommon Town (Tel: 090 6626166) and Castlerea (Tel: 094 9620160). www.facebook.com/Teagascroscommonlongford/