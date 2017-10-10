ICMSA wants cattle price transparency for farmers

Speaking following the decision of the CCPC to approve the acquisition of Dunbia Ireland by Dawn Meats Ireland, the Chairperson of ICMSA ’s Livestock Committee said the move emphasised the urgent need for greater price transparency in the beef sector to provide farmers with a level of confidence that they are getting a fair price for their cattle.

Michael Guinan said that at the last Beef Forum meeting in July, ICMSA put forward a number of proposals in relation to beef price transparency that must now receive immediate consideration following both the Dawn Meats/Dunbia deal and the ABP/Slaney deal.

“ICMSA proposed that the EU Commission needs to improve the data available in the Beef Market Observatory so that farmers can make an informed judgement on the price they are receiving for cattle. You only to compare the data available in the Beef Market Observatory compared to the Milk Market Observatory to see the complete lack of detailed prices on beef cuts, etc.