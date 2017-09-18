Minister Creed announces funding for six Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD has announced the six projects that will receive funding this year from his Department, under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund, for initiatives to promote and develop agri-food tourism in rural areas.

“I am pleased to support a number of exciting initiatives across the country in the vibrant sector of agri-food tourism,” added the Minister.

“The Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism and I believe that agri-food tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink, and local cuisine.”

Meanwhile Minister Creed has awarded funding of over €277,000 across six separate agri-food tourism initiatives, following a competitive process under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

The agri-food tourism projects also encompass local food, farmer and artisan market schemes that support local and seasonal food producers and artisan crafts.

“This will provide opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors to an area, and improve skills and best practice,” concluded the Minister.

The winning projects include Astec Global Consultancy – ‘Agri-Food Tourism Experiences’; Carlow CC – ‘Food Food Trail Development Project’; Donegal County Council – ‘ISLE Tourism’; Kilkenny County Council - #tastekilkenny (phase 2); O’Connell Marketing, Sales and Communications - Co Wexford Agri-Food Tourism and Waterford City and County Council – Food, The Waterford Way.