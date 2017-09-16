Adverse weather threatens hardship for Longford farmers

The organisation’s president, Patrick Kent said the Minister must insist on the inclusion of Ireland in the number of states permitted to make 70% advance BPS payments on October 16 in order to assist hard pressed farmers throughout the country.

“Recent adverse weather conditions have caused havoc for all sectors and for that reason alone it is vital to secure a 70% advance payment this year,” said Mr Kent.

“Farmers in the west and northwest in particular are facing enormous challenges, and while the Minister’s announcement regarding targeted support measures to provide assistance to farmers in North East Donegal following the severe flooding there is welcome, the issues are far more widespread than that.

“Grain growers right around the country are having major problems as well as those unable to finish silage cutting.”

Mr Kent added, “Compounding these difficulties is the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the movement of exchange rates which have caused the complete collapse of cattle prices; I would urge Minister Creed to immediately make the case in Europe to secure an advance payment of 70%”

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture has launched the updated NeighbourWood Scheme Brochure at a new NeighbourWood site in Co Wicklow.

"This restoration is a great achievement; the aim of the Roundwood NeighbourWood Project is to enhance walks within this woodland and to provide greater links between Roundwood and the network of walking trails that surround the Vartry Reservoirs,” concluded the Minister.