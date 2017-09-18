Ploughing all the way to Colmcille

Ploughing and all things agricultural were top of the bill at last week’s Colmcille Ploughing and Heritage Day which took place among the hills of north Longford.

And despite the adverse weather conditions at the start of the day, the sun did come out in the afternoon drawing crowds from far and near.

It's the 19th year that Colmcille has staged this event and it goes from strength to strength with each passing year.

A major element of that success is the family feel focus committee members continually put front and centre with the organising.

And this year the ploughing was to the fore as were attractions for all the family to enjoy.

Two well-known ploughmen from Co Antrim were in attendance and a major source of enjoyment for the children this year was Corbally Mobile Fun Farm.

“We had a good crowd,” organiser Micheál Shaughnessy told the Leader on Monday.

And while he admitted that the heavy rain gave proceedings a slow start, the sunshine in the afternoon encouraged many families to come out.

There was also a car vintage display, penalty shoot out competition and the always entertaining sight of a ducking chair for those who wanted, or were perhaps deserving of, a soaking!

“We had a couple of ploughmen down from Co Antrim and they showed great skill on the field,” added Mr Shaughnessy.

“There was also plenty of amusements that the children could enjoy, so overall the ploughing went well for us this year.”

And, from miniature horses to zwartble sheep, giant rabbits and even chipmunks, there wasn't much the northern based farmstead left to chance for show enthusiasts.

And that’s before show goers even contemplated the likes of the more traditional vintage car displays, craft and trade stands, John Daly purebred dry stock, home baking and dog show as well as the always popular tractor, loy and horse ploughing exhibitions.

If all of those attractions have took their toll, there was the added bonus of a hospitality tent where spectators could avail of a cup of tea or coffee and refreshments.

This year’s Colmcille Ploughing & Heritage Day took place on the lands of Séan and Margo Campbell and organisers are very grateful to them for all their support.

