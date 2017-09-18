Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run in Longford

Plans are well advanced for the 3rd Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run, which takes place on Sunday, September 24.

The event takes place from the McGlynn home in Cloonfour, midway between Tarmonbarry and Rooskey, and is open to both vintage and new tractors.

Tractors will travel in convoy through Tarmonbarry, Scramogue, Strokestown, and Rooskey, returning to Cloonfour, where the monster prize draw and a tug-of-war competition, involving local teams will take place. Tea and refreshments will also be served.

In previous years the event raised funds for the Mark’s Wish to Walk Fund, Pieta House West and Co Longford Scuba Divers (Search & Rescue), raising almost €38,000 for good causes so far.

For 2017, the Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run are pleased to welcome on board the 'Sick Children Fund' as their charity partner.

For a number of years, this locally based charity has helped local families of sick children.

They have supported families from East Roscommon, South Leitrim, and North Longford.

“When we organised the first Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run three years ago, we planned it would be a once off event, but it has really taken on a life of its own," said Committee Secretary Claire McGlynn.

She added, "We have had over 200 tractors on the run each year, and have been really overwhelmed with all of the help and support we got from the whole community. We're looking forward to seeing all the drivers coming back again, and we're hearing that we will have a lot of lady drivers this year! "

Admission to the Tractor Run is €20 per tractor.

As is usual for these events, the normal rules of the road will apply, and all tractors taking part will need to be roadworthy and insured.

Donations can be made directly to Bank Account 20917721 Sort Code 90-53-36, and more information can be found on the Facebook page of The Darren McGlynn Memorial Tractor Run.