Summer Praise Celebration in Carrigallen on Sunday

Summer Praise Celebration takes place in Carrigallen Presbyterian Church on Sunday, July 30 at 3.30pm.



Music and songs are led by local and visiting choirs and the soloist is Michael Lawson (Voice of Ireland champion).



Guest speaker in interview is Rev Dr Gerry Clinton.



Entry free. Tea served. Free will offering during interval.



All denominations and friends are most welcome for a great family afternoon.



Enquiries to Rev Dr Jean Mackarel at 049 433 2242 or text to 086 8079 165.