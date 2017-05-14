Alison Laredo exhibition in Mullingar to mark International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHO)

Mullingar Pride, in conjunction with the Westmeath Arts office, will present a photographic exhibition entitled ‘Ten Weeks That Changed the World’ by artist Alison Laredo from Monday, May 15 to Friday, May 26 in the foyer of Áras an Chontae in Mullingar.

The exhibition launch is on Tuesday, May 16 in Áras an Chontae, Mullingar at 6pm. It is a free event and all are welcome.

The photos chronicle the activism of a group of Mayo people during the ‘Yes Equality’ campaign in 2015 in bringing marriage equality to Mayo.



Alison documents the work of dedicated volunteers in their day to day campaigning work in photos that are full of colour, passion and life.



For the photographer “The campaign wasn’t just about gay or transgender people, it was about people who wanted Ireland to be a fairer and equal place."

Wednesday, May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHO). For Chairperson of Mullingar Pride, Nigel Connor this is an important occasion. “Alison’s photos show the vitality and the vibrancy of people working together to build a more inclusive world beyond discrimination and prejudice. There is a sense that the West of Ireland can be behind the times but Alison’s photos document a commitment to inclusivity that covers all corners of the country.”



The international element of the referendum vote and the marking of the international day against homophobia is also not lost on Connor, “in May 2016 Mullingar Pride held a vigil for those murdered in the Orlando nightclub attack, this year we celebrate the activism of people in the West of Ireland in tackling LGBT discrimination”.

