Traditional music lovers - is Ireland's Traddest Family in Longford?

The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTE One Television is looking for Ireland's Traddest Family.

If your family LOVE playing trad music together, then get emailing traddestfamily@rte.ie with your Mp3 and/or video recordings.

The closing date for entries is Friday, February 24.



Who knows, you and your family could get the chance to perform together on the Ray D'Arcy Show.



Joining Ray as judges are the brilliant John Spillane, Zoe Conway and Mike Hanrahan.



The 3 final families will appear live on the show and the winning family will get to play as part of the St Patrick’s Day festival in Dublin.

They’ll also get VIP tickets to the parade and a deluxe break in the 5 star Fota Island Luxury Resort in Cork

Most importantly of course they’ll win the title of Ireland’s Traddest Family.