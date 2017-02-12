Longford entries sought for Clancy Brothers songwriting competition 2017

Now one of the biggest original song contests in Ireland, the Clancy Brothers Songwriting Competition 2017 is now open for entries.

And to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Clancy Brothers Festival, songwriters are also invited to enter ‘A Song for Carrick’, a new competition category for songs with the theme of Carrick-on-Suir, the home of the Clancy Brothers.

This Clancy Brothers Songwriting Competition is designed with the songwriter in mind. First prize includes €500 cash sponsored by IMRO, studio time at Crossroads Recording in Kilkenny, and CD duplication from Duplication Ireland. With these prizes the winnerwill be all set for the next step in their songwriting career. The two runners up also receive cash prizes of €250 each so no one leaves empty handed.

Songs entered into ‘A Song for Carrick’ must be on the theme of Carrick-on-Suir. It could be a song about the town, its setting on the River Suir beneath the Comeraghs and Slievenamon, a love song based in the town, or about someone from Carrick-on-Suir such as Black Tom, Seán Kelly, Maurice Davin or even the Clancy Brothers themselves: the possibilities are endless. First prize is €200 and the two runners up will also receive cash prizes of €50, sponsored by the Carrick-on-Suir Business Association and the Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art.

Both competitions are free to enter and open to all musical styles and genres, all ages and all nationalities. As long as it is a song, it is eligible for entry. Songs are judged on melody, composition, originality and lyrics, not on performance or production skills.

The finalists will perform their songs at a concert during the Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art 2017, (date and venue to be confirmed), after which the winners will be announced.

Entries to both competitions can be posted on a CD to Clancy Brothers Songwriting Competition, The Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, or submitted in MP3 format via the website at www.cbsongwriting.com. For full details please go to www.cbsongwriting.com. Closing date for entries is April 14, 2017.