Edgeworthstown to feature on UTV's Lesser Spotted Journeys
Edgworthstown episode will air tonight
Lesser Spotted Journeys host, Joe Mahon
Edgeworthstown is to feature on UTV this evening as Joe Mahon explores the Longford town for this week's episode of
'Lesser Spotted Journeys' sees Joe Mahon pay a visit to various towns around Ireland. Past episodes have featured the likes of Strokestown and Castlepollard to name a few.
Tonight, he'll visit Edgeworthstown, where he'll meet a number of fascinating characters among author, Maria Edgeworth's extended family.
He'll also go foraging in a walled garden and pick up a few tips for painting on silk.
Tune in to the show on UTV tonight at 8pm to see how he gets on.
