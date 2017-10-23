Edgeworthstown to feature on UTV's Lesser Spotted Journeys

Edgeworthstown is to feature on UTV this evening as Joe Mahon explores the Longford town for this week's episode of popular tv show, 'Lesser Spotted Journeys'.

'Lesser Spotted Journeys' sees Joe Mahon pay a visit to various towns around Ireland. Past episodes have featured the likes of Strokestown and Castlepollard to name a few.

Tonight, he'll visit Edgeworthstown, where he'll meet a number of fascinating characters among author, Maria Edgeworth's extended family.

He'll also go foraging in a walled garden and pick up a few tips for painting on silk.

Tune in to the show on UTV tonight at 8pm to see how he gets on.