Huge reaction to creepy doll wreaking havoc in Ballinamuck

If you believe in the supernatural and you've got a fear of antique dolls, you might not want to visit the Ballinamuck home of 33-year-old Natalie Mellon, who has a doll you certainly won't want to meet.

Annabelle is an antique doll who has been wreaking havoc in the Mellon household recently.

In fact, Natalie has video evidence showing a cupboard door flinging open and a knife being hurled to the floor while the Glasgow native was taking selfies.

The video has been posted to the Longford Leader website and has attracted a lot of attention.

To see the spooky happenings, go to www.longfordleader.ie.

Also: VIDEO: Creepy, haunted doll wreaking havoc in Ballinamuck