Longford Property: Dream homes in Drumlish

Househunters in county Longford and beyond are this week being invited to turn their attentions to north Longford where they can snap up one of a select few of remaining detached luxury homes in a Drumlish estate.

Glasheen is a beautiful, private development in Drumlish, built by Drumattan Construction.

Situated only ten minutes from the N4 and Longford town, Glasheen comprises of 26 detached luxury homes of four and five bedroom properties, which are 1650 sq/ft and 2050 sq/ft respectively.

Shops, pubs, schools, a crèche and doctor's surgery are all within walking distance of the village.

The development is fully maintained and sits in a very quiet location at the edge of Drumlish.

What's more, all of the homes are solid, block built houses with pumped insulation equipped with ample gardens which represent outstanding value for money.

“We have just four of these luxury homes left in this beautiful development, one five bed and three four bed, starting at an incredible €195,000,” said a spokesperson.

“This may be the last chance to purchase one of these outstanding detached properties.”

The four houses which are still on the market come with a tarmacadam driveway and an impressive B2 energy rating.

To arrange a viewing and to see the great value for money we have to offer on these final four properties, you can contact us direct at our email address info@drumattan.com or call us on 087 4198997 or 087 4197481.