Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 8, 2018 - afternoon

Gertrude ‘Gertie’ Sheahan, St Patrick's Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, January 8, of Gertrude ‘Gertie’ Sheahan, St Patrick's Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Ex. N.T., predeceased by her parents Tom and Mai, brothers Austin, Padraig and Fr Sean. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, brother Michael, sisters Sabina (London) and Helen (Dublin), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday, January 9 from 4pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to St Mel’s Cathedral arriving at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, january 10 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Branch of St. Vincent de Paul c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Con Cashell, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, January 1, 2018 of Con Cashell, Filton, Bristol and late of Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Cafferty) and loving and devoted father of Aisling. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by Aisling, by his sisters and brothers Noreen (Geary), Maurice, Brighid (Ui Almhain), Mairead (Spencer), Bill and Tom, the Cafferty family (Bernadette Knight and Marian, Bill and David) sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Corsham, on Tuesday, January 9 at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Con for Cancer Research can be made at www.bewleymerrett.co.uk

Paddy Tighe, Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, January 7 of Paddy Tighe, Carrigeen, Kilglass, Roscommon. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend Bridie (October 16, 2017). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons Patrick and Kieran, daughters-in-law Róisín and Anne, grandchildren, brother Milo, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday, January 8 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, January 9 to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Sean Heaney, Fearglass North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Friday, January 5 of Sean Heaney, Fearglass North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife, Barbara. Loving dad to Kevin, Joanne, Marie and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children, their partners, grandchildren, family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at his residence on Tuesday, January 9 from 2pm - 8pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Wednesday. January 10 for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Please note there is a one way traffic system in place. House strictly private outside of reposing times please.

Mary Kate Gallogly (née Casey), Drumharkin, Fenagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, January 7 of Mary Kate Gallogly (née Casey), Drumharkin, Fenagh, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Albert and son Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her sons Liam and Lenny, brother Joe, sister in law Noeleen (Casey), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Mortuary, Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, January 8 from 4pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Foxfield, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 9 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.



Fr Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, on Thursday, December 21, 2017 of Fr Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Snows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Burial takes place in Eugene, Missouri on Tuesday, January 9. A Memorial Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Cloone at a later date.

Pat ‘Paddy’ Malone, Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness at Hyde Nursing Home Ventnor, Isle of Wight, on Wednesday, January 3 of Pat ‘Paddy’ Malone, Balrath, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by his loving father Martin and brother Mattie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy, step sons Christopher and Paul, Mother Margaret, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service to take place in Ventnor for a Private Service. Memorial Mass to take place in Castletown Finea at a later date.



John McDermott, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Saturday, January 6 of John McDermott, Cloonakilla, Strokestown, Roscommon. Loving brother of Mary Mullooly and Martina Farrell and much loved uncle of Grainne, Niamh, Maeve, Eilis, Maire and Cait. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, brothers-in-law John Mullooly and John Farrell, nephew-in-law Tom, grandnephew Diarmuid, good neighbours, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of his sister Martina and brother-in-law John, Cloonakilla, on Monday January 8 from 2pm. Removal on Tuesday, January 9 to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Please Note: One way traffic system in place on the L1420 entering from the Cloonfree Rd, Strokestown.



