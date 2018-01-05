Deaths in Longford, Friday January 5, 2018 (evening)

Teresa Mulderry, (née Leonard), Farefed, Longford Town, Longford

The death has occurred on January 4, 2018 of Teresa Mulderry (nee Leonard), Ferefad, Longford, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Hazelwood Unit, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, in her 99th year. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, sisters Margaret Hoey, Mary Trew and Bridie Leonard, Teresa is deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary Golden (Dublin), sons Kevin (Castlebar) and Liam; daughters-in-law, Marian and Catherine, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many good friends.

​Reposing in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel this Saturday evening from 4pm followed by Removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Patient Comfort Fund care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member.



Jeff Graham, 24 Glebe View, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 of Jeff Graham, 24 Glebe View, Longford town, suddenly. Jeff will be sadly missed by his partner Bernie, daughter Carla, son Jed, family, friends, neighbours and his loving family in England.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 8, 2018 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.



Seán Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 of Seán Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, peacefully at his residence following a short illness.

Predeceased by his son Brian and brother Padraig, Seán is deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie and devoted children Micheál, Hospital, Co Limerick; Darina, Whitegate, Co Clare; Seanie, Ballymore, Co Longford; Nóirín, Blackrock, Co Dublin; Niall Vancouver, Canada; sister Moy MacEoin, Kinvara, Co Galway; grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan from 4-8pm on Friday evening.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 12 noon in St Felim's Church, Ballinagh.

Burial afterwards in St Felim's New Cemetery.

Con Cashell, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on January 1, 2018 of Con Cashell, Filton, Bristol and late of Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Cafferty) and loving and devoted father of Aisling. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by Aisling, by his sisters and brothers Noreen (Geary), Maurice, Brighid (Ui Almhain), Mairead (Spencer), Bill and Tom, the Cafferty family (Bernadette Knight and Marian, Bill and David) sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Corsham, on Tuesday, January 9 at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Con for Cancer Research can be made at www.bewleymerrett.co.uk.



Maisie McLoughlin (née Donlon) Forgney, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, suddenly, of Maisie McLoughlin (née Donlon) Forgney, Ballymahon, Co. Longford.

Predeceased by her husband TJ, she is deeply regretted by her daughters, Martina, Josephine, Aine and Mairead. Her brother Liam; son-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Daniel and Rebecca; relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home this Friday afternoon from 4:30-6pm followed by removal to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1:30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.