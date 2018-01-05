Deaths in Longford, Friday January 5, 2018

Seán Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 of Seán Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, peacefully at his residence following a short illness.

Predeceased by his son Brian and brother Padraig, Seán is deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie and devoted children Micheál, Hospital, Co Limerick; Darina, Whitegate, Co Clare; Seanie, Ballymore, Co Longford; Nóirín, Blackrock, Co Dublin; Niall Vancouver, Canada; sister Moy MacEoin, Kinvara, Co Galway; grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan from 4-8pm on Friday evening.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 12 noon in St Felim's Church, Ballinagh.

Burial afterwards in St Felim's New Cemetery.

Con Cashell, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on January 1, 2018 of Con Cashell, Filton, Bristol and late of Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Cafferty) and loving and devoted father of Aisling. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by Aisling, by his sisters and brothers Noreen (Geary), Maurice, Brighid (Ui Almhain), Mairead (Spencer), Bill and Tom, the Cafferty family (Bernadette Knight and Marian, Bill and David) sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Corsham, on Tuesday, January 9 at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Con for Cancer Research can be made at www.bewleymerrett.co.uk.



Christopher (Kit) Duncan, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on January 2, 2018 of Christopher (Kit) Duncan in his 91st year, Ex victualler, peacefully in the care of the management and staff at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Predeceased by his loving wife Nora, Christopher will be sadly missed by his daughters Mary, Patricia and Christine; sons Kevin, Padraig and Ian; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Kevin's residence on Main Street, Ballymahon, on Thursday, January 4 from 2-9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Templeavally Cemetery, Tang.