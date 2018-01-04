Deaths in Longford, Thursday January 4, 2018 (evening)

Maisie McLoughlin (née Donlon) Forgney, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, suddenly, of Maisie McLoughlin (née Donlon) Forgney, Ballymahon, Co. Longford.

Predeceased by her husband TJ, she is deeply regretted by her daughters, Martina, Josephine, Aine and Mairead. Her brother Liam; son-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Daniel and Rebecca; relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home this Friday afternoon from 4:30-6pm followed by removal to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1:30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Con Cashell, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on January 1, 2018 of Con Cashell, Filton, Bristol and late of Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Cafferty) and loving and devoted father of Aisling. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by Aisling, by his sisters and brothers Noreen (Geary), Maurice, Brighid (Ui Almhain), Mairead (Spencer), Bill and Tom, the Cafferty family (Bernadette Knight and Marian, Bill and David) sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Corsham, on Tuesday, January 9 at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Con for Cancer Research can be made at www.bewleymerrett.co.uk.

Christopher (Kit) Duncan, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on January 2, 2018 of Christopher (Kit) Duncan in his 91st year, Ex victualler, peacefully in the care of the management and staff at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Predeceased by his loving wife Nora, Christopher will be sadly missed by his daughters Mary, Patricia and Christine; sons Kevin, Padraig and Ian; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Kevin's residence on Main Street, Ballymahon, on Thursday, January 4 from 2-9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Templeavally Cemetery, Tang.

Michelle Cahalan (née Horan), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan / Banagher, Offaly

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 2 of Michelle Cahalan (nee Horan) Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Co Cavan and formerly of Banagher, Co Offaly. Sadly missed by her son Jason, daughters; Denise, Laura and Rachel, her father Kevin Horan, brothers; Shane and Paul, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan on Thursday, January 4 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Rynagh's Church, Banagher on Friday, January 5 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.