Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 4, 2018

The death occurred on January 1, 2018 of Con Cashell, Filton, Bristol and late of Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Cafferty) and loving and devoted father of Aisling. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by Aisling, by his sisters and brothers Noreen (Geary), Maurice, Brighid (Ui Almhain), Mairead (Spencer), Bill and Tom, the Cafferty family (Bernadette Knight and Marian, Bill and David) sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Corsham, on Tuesday, January 9 at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Con for Cancer Research can be made at www.bewleymerrett.co.uk.



Christopher (Kit) Duncan, Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on January 2, 2018 of Christopher (Kit) Duncan in his 91st year, Ex victualler, peacefully in the care of the management and staff at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Predeceased by his loving wife Nora, Christopher will be sadly missed by his daughters Mary, Patricia and Christine; sons Kevin, Padraig and Ian; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Kevin's residence on Main Street, Ballymahon, on Thursday, January 4 from 2-9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by interment in Templeavally Cemetery, Tang.

Seamus ‘Jim’ Igoe, Lissavaddy, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the great care of the Glencar Unit, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Monday, January 1 of Seamus ‘Jim’ Igoe, Lissavaddy, Killoe, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nan, daughters Patricia, Anne and Caroline, sons James and Dermot, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Vincent, sister Mary (Ford), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many good friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning, January 4 to St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Alzheimer's Society care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member.

John O'Donoghue, Main Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, January 1 of John O'Donoghue, Main Street, Granard, Longford (formerly of Donoghue's Hardware). Predeceased by his mother Sheila and brother Joseph. Sadly missed by his father Jimmy, brother Seamus, sister-in-law Kate, nephews James and Tadhg, niece Emma, aunt Margaret Duffy, cousins, relatives and his many good friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 4 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Granard followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh, Leitrim / Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Sunday, December 31 of Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh, Co Leitrim and formerly of Shivdilla, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Nora, sons; Bill, Eamonn Jnr. and Raymond, daughter; Noreen (Dubai), daughter-in-law; Mary, granddaughter; Olivia, sister; Mary (Derby, England), brothers; Liam (Costa Rica) Mehaul (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 4 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Foxfield followed by interment to Fenagh New Cemetery.House private from 3pm on Wednesday please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland care of Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Michelle Cahalan (née Horan), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan / Banagher, Offaly

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 2 of Michelle Cahalan (nee Horan) Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Co Cavan and formerly of Banagher, Co Offaly. Sadly missed by her son Jason, daughters; Denise, Laura and Rachel, her father Kevin Horan, brothers; Shane and Paul, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan on Thursday, January 4 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Rynagh's Church, Banagher on Friday, January 5 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.