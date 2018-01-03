Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Seamus ‘Jim’ Igoe, Lissavaddy, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the great care of the Glencar Unit, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Monday, January 1 of Seamus ‘Jim’ Igoe, Lissavaddy, Killoe, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nan, daughters Patricia, Anne and Caroline, sons James and Dermot, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Vincent, sister Mary (Ford), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many good friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Longford this Wednesday evening, January 3 from 5pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning, January 4 to St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Alzheimer's Society care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member.



John O'Donoghue, Main Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, January 1 of John O'Donoghue, Main Street, Granard, Longford (formerly of Donoghue's Hardware). Predeceased by his mother Sheila and brother Joseph. Sadly missed by his father Jimmy, brother Seamus, sister-in-law Kate, nephews James and Tadhg, niece Emma, aunt Margaret Duffy, cousins, relatives and his many good friends.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard from 4pm to 6.15pm on Wednesday, January 3. Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Granard arriving at 7.20pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 4 at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

James 'Jimmy' Duffy, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Sunday, December 31 of James 'Jimmy' Duffy, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, wife Sheila, daughters Lorraine and Grainne, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Cian, Ryan and Robyn, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday morning, January 3 to St Mary's Church, Moyne arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.



Michael Hewitt, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, December 31 of Michael Hewitt, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford, formerly of Aughnacrannagh, Kenagh and Pollagh, Newtowncashel. Beloved son of the late Michael and Mary Kate. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his sisters Mary, Sheila, Dolores, Noleen and Rosaleen, brothers Liam, Cyril, Raymond and Paul, sisters in law, brothers in law, aunt Sheila, uncle Michael, nieces, nephews, dear friends Kathleen and Mick, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal on Wednesday, January 3 to arrive at St Dominic’s Church, Kenagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please.



Kitty Rogan, Glasthule, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at St Michael's Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, in her 106th year, on Saturday, December 30 of Kitty Rogan, Sue Ryder, Dalkey and late of Eden Park, Glasthule, Co Dublin and Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.Beloved aunt of Noel, Kenneth, Helen, Colm, Regina, Vincent, Gerard, Anne and the late Desmond, grand-aunt of Ruth, Ken, Gareth, Michelle, Melanie, Sophie, Ben, Emma, Fiona, Carla, Gregory, Stephen, Emma, Louise and Claire and great grand-aunt of Zoe, Ruairi, Aisling Kitty, Isabella, Juliette, Jacques, Hugo, James, Kate, and Timmy. Kitty will be sadly missed by her loving family, their husbands, wives and partners and her many friends.

Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey on Tuesday, January 2 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 3 at 10am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim at 3pm approximately. Enquiries to Sheahan's Funeral Directors.Tel: 2801202.



Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh, Leitrim / Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Sunday, December 31 of Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh, Co Leitrim and formerly of Shivdilla, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Nora, sons; Bill, Eamonn Jnr. and Raymond, daughter; Noreen (Dubai), daughter-in-law; Mary, granddaughter; Olivia, sister; Mary (Derby, England), brothers; Liam (Costa Rica) Mehaul (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Wednesday, January 3 until 3pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 4 at 12 noon followed by interment to Fenagh New Cemetery.House private from 3pm on Wednesday please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland care of Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill.

Michelle Cahalan (née Horan), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan / Banagher, Offaly

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 2 of Michelle Cahalan (nee Horan) Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Co Cavan and formerly of Banagher, Co Offaly. Sadly missed by her son Jason, daughters; Denise, Laura and Rachel, her father Kevin Horan, brothers; Shane and Paul, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan on Thursday, January 4 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Rynagh's Church, Banagher on Friday, January 5 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.



