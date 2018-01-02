Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 2, 2018

John O'Donoghue, Main Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin, on Monday, January 1 of John O'Donoghue, Main Street, Granard, Longford (formerly of Donoghue's Hardware). Predeceased by his mother Sheila and brother Joseph. Sadly missed by his father Jimmy, brother Seamus, sister-in-law Kate, nephews James and Tadhg, niece Emma, aunt Margaret Duffy, cousins, relatives and his many good friends.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard from 4pm to 6.15pm on Wednesday, January 3. Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Granard arriving at 7.20pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 4 at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

James 'Jimmy' Duffy, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Sunday, December 31 of James 'Jimmy' Duffy, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, wife Sheila, daughters Lorraine and Grainne, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Cian, Ryan and Robyn, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, January 2 from 4 to 9pm with removal on Wednesday morning, January 3 to St Mary's Church, Moyne arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.



Michael Hewitt, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, December 31 of Michael Hewitt, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford, formerly of Aughnacrannagh, Kenagh and Pollagh, Newtowncashel. Beloved son of the late Michael and Mary Kate. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his sisters Mary, Sheila, Dolores, Noleen and Rosaleen, brothers Liam, Cyril, Raymond and Paul, sisters in law, brothers in law, aunt Sheila, uncle Michael, nieces, nephews, dear friends Kathleen and Mick, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence in Gurteen on Tuesday, January 2 from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 3 to arrive at St Dominic’s Church, Kenagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please.



Kitty Rogan, Glasthule, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at St Michael's Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, in her 106th year, on Saturday, December 30 of Kitty Rogan, Sue Ryder, Dalkey and late of Eden Park, Glasthule, Co Dublin and Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.Beloved aunt of Noel, Kenneth, Helen, Colm, Regina, Vincent, Gerard, Anne and the late Desmond, grand-aunt of Ruth, Ken, Gareth, Michelle, Melanie, Sophie, Ben, Emma, Fiona, Carla, Gregory, Stephen, Emma, Louise and Claire and great grand-aunt of Zoe, Ruairi, Aisling Kitty, Isabella, Juliette, Jacques, Hugo, James, Kate, and Timmy. Kitty will be sadly missed by her loving family, their husbands, wives and partners and her many friends.

Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey on Tuesday, January 2 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 3 at 10am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim at 3pm approximately. Enquiries to Sheahan's Funeral Directors.Tel: 2801202.



Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh, Leitrim / Gorvagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, ssuddenly at his residence, on Sunday, December 31 of Eamonn Tubman, Fenaghbeg, Fenagh, Co Leitrim and formerly of Shivdilla, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Nora, sons; Bill, Eamonn Jnr. and Raymond, daughter; Noreen (Dubai), daughter-in-law; Mary, granddaughter; Olivia, sister; Mary (Derby, England), brothers; Liam (Costa Rica) Mehaul (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Tuesday, January 2 from 2pm and on Wednesday, January 3 until 3pm with removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 4 at 12 noon followed by interment to Fenagh New Cemetery.House private from 3pm on Wednesday please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland care of Early's Funeral Directors, Mohill.



Paddy Tynan, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, December 30 of Paddy Tynan, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Eileen. He will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, cousins, good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 2 at 11am in Strokestown Parish Church. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Margaret ‘Peg’ Hynes (née Faughnan), Windfield, Newbridge, Galway / Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, in her 99th year, at Mountbellew Nursing Home, on Friday, December 29 of Margaret ‘Peg’ Hynes (née Faughnan), Windfield, Newbridge, Galway / Dromod, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Angela, Virgo and Ita, sons Noel, Brendan and Kevin, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 2 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Newbridge. Burial afterwards in Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Killyan Cemetery Fund.



Kitty Fagan (née Hynes), Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in South Westmeath Hospice Centre, St Vincent's Hospital, Athlone, on Sunday, December 31 of Kitty Fagan (née Hynes), Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Eamon, Pascal and Nigel, grandson Shane, sisters Ellen (Connaughton), Bridget (Walker), daughters-in-Law Maura and Breege, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 2 at 12 noon in the Church of Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare follow by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu to the South Westmeath Hospice.



Julia Devine (née Sheridan), Drumgoa, Killeshandra, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, December 30 of Julia Devine (née Sheridan), Drumgoa, Killeshandra, Cavan. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom and her baby daughter Marian. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Sheila McManamly (Tullamore), Angela Sheerin (Killarney), Roisín Galligan (Ballinagh), Kathleen Reilly (Pullamore), sons Shane and Martin and her brother Charlie, her sister Peggy and sisters-in-law Kay and Una, sons-in-law Noel, Basil, Séan and Kevin, daughters-in-law Karen and Anne Marie, adored grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 2 at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Killeshandra followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Ni bheith a leithéid arís ann.

Eileen Finnegan (née Gilroy), Castlepoles, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, December 30 of Eileen Finnegan (née Gilroy), Castlepoles, Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by her loving husband Hugh and daughter Carmel. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Sean, Pat, Hugh, Jim, Denis and Philip, daughters Mary and Nuala, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, January 2 at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

