Deaths in Longford - Monday, January 1, 2018

Michael Hewitt, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, December 31 of Michael Hewitt, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford, formerly of Aughnacrannagh, Kenagh and Pollagh, Newtowncashel. Beloved son of the late Michael and Mary Kate. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his sisters Mary, Sheila, Dolores, Noleen and Rosaleen, brothers Liam, Cyril, Raymond and Paul, sisters in law, brothers in law, aunt Sheila, uncle Michael, nieces, nephews, dear friends Kathleen and Mick, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence in Gurteen on Monday, January 1 from 6pm until 9pm and also on Tuesday, January 2 from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 3 to arrive at St Dominic’s Church, Kenagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please.



Bridie Flanagan (née Geelan), Main Gatelodge Castleforbes, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, December 29 of Bridie Flanagan, (nee Geelan), Main Gatelodge, Castleforbes, Newtownforbes, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick Snr and son Declan. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick Jnr, brothers Michael and Jodie, sisters Nellie (Quinn), Julianna (Mallon) and Mary (Fortune), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many good friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 1 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Thomas Patrick ‘TP’ Reynolds, Fearglass, Drumlish PO, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, December 29 of Thomas Patrick ‘TP’ Reynolds, Fearglass, Drumlish PO, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his wife Maura, sons Hubert, Joseph, Desmond and daughter Miriam, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Una, grandchildren Loraine, Eamon, Claire, John, Ciaran and Leona. Brother-in-law Eamon, Sisters-in-law Catherine and Maud, neighbours and friends. Formerly of CIE. Rest in Peace.

Reposed at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Sunday, December 31. Removal of remains for Funeral Mass on Monday morning, January 1 at 12 noon to St Thomas Church, Fearglass, followed by burial in Gortletteragh Cemetery. House private at all times. Family flowers only.

Paddy Tynan, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, December 30 of Paddy Tynan, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Eileen. He will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, cousins, good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of his niece and nephew-in-law, Sunniva and Anthony Tiernan, on Monday, January 1. House private please. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 2 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Margaret ‘Peg’ Hynes (née Faughnan), Windfield, Newbridge, Galway / Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, in her 99th year, at Mountbellew Nursing Home, on Friday, December 29 of Margaret ‘Peg’ Hynes (née Faughnan), Windfield, Newbridge, Galway / Dromod, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Angela, Virgo and Ita, sons Noel, Brendan and Kevin, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday, January 1 from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Newbridge. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 2 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Killyan Cemetery Fund.

Kitty Fagan (née Hynes), Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in South Westmeath Hospice Centre, St Vincent's Hospital, Athlone, on Sunday, December 31 of Kitty Fagan (née Hynes), Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Eamon, Pascal and Nigel, grandson Shane, sisters Ellen (Connaughton), Bridget (Walker), daughters-in-Law Maura and Breege, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her family home this Monday afternoon, January 1 from 2.30pm until 6pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 2 at 12 noon in the Church of Immaculate Conception, Tubberclare follow by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu to the South Westmeath Hospice.



Julia Devine (née Sheridan), Drumgoa, Killeshandra, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, December 30 of Julia Devine (née Sheridan), Drumgoa, Killeshandra, Cavan. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom and her baby daughter Marian. Very deeply regretted by her daughter Sheila McManamly (Tullamore), Angela Sheerin (Killarney), Roisín Galligan (Ballinagh), Kathleen Reilly (Pullamore), sons Shane and Martin and her brother Charlie, her sister Peggy and sisters-in-law Kay and Una, sons-in-law Noel, Basil, Séan and Kevin, daughters-in-law Karen and Anne Marie, adored grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Cavan on Monday, January 1, 2018 from 4pm - 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 2 at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Killeshandra followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Ni bheith a leithéid arís ann.



Eileen Finnegan (née Gilroy), Castlepoles, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, December 30 of Eileen Finnegan (née Gilroy), Castlepoles, Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by her loving husband Hugh and daughter Carmel. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Sean, Pat, Hugh, Jim, Denis and Philip, daughters Mary and Nuala, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday, January 1 from 11am until 4pm. Remains arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Arva on Monday, January 1 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, January 2 at 11am, followed by burial in Coronea Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Kitty Rogan, Glasthule, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at St Michael's Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, in her 106th year, on Saturday, December 30 of Kitty Rogan, Sue Ryder, Dalkey and late of Eden Park, Glasthule, Co Dublin and Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.Beloved aunt of Noel, Kenneth, Helen, Colm, Regina, Vincent, Gerard, Anne and the late Desmond, grand-aunt of Ruth, Ken, Gareth, Michelle, Melanie, Sophie, Ben, Emma, Fiona, Carla, Gregory, Stephen, Emma, Louise and Claire and great grand-aunt of Zoe, Ruairi, Aisling Kitty, Isabella, Juliette, Jacques, Hugo, James, Kate, and Timmy. Kitty will be sadly missed by her loving family, their husbands, wives and partners and her many friends.

Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey on Tuesday, January 2 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 3 at 10am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim at 3pm approximately. Enquiries to Sheahan's Funeral Directors.Tel: 2801202.

