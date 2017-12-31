Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 31, 2017

Thomas Patrick ‘TP’ Reynolds, Fearglass, Drumlish PO, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, December 29 of Thomas Patrick ‘TP’ Reynolds, Fearglass, Drumlish PO, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his wife Maura, sons Hubert, Joseph, Desmond and daughter Miriam, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Una, grandchildren Loraine, Eamon, Claire, John, Ciaran and Leona. Brother-in-law Eamon, Sisters-in-law Catherine and Maud, neighbours and friends. Formerly of CIE. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Sunday, December 31 from 3pm to 6pm. Removal of remains for Funeral Mass on Monday morning, January 1 at 12 noon to St Thomas Church, Fearglass, followed by burial in Gortletteragh Cemetery. House private at all times. Family flowers only.



Bridie Flanagan (née Geelan), Main Gatelodge Castleforbes, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, December 29 of Bridie Flanagan, (nee Geelan), Main Gatelodge, Castleforbes, Newtownforbes, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick Snr and son Declan. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick Jnr, brothers Michael and Jodie, sisters Nellie (Quinn), Julianna (Mallon) and Mary (Fortune), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many good friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home at the Gatelodge on Sunday, December 31 from 2pm until 4pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes on Sunday evening arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, January 1 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Margaret ‘Peg’ Hynes (née Faughnan), Windfield, Newbridge, Galway / Dromod, Leitrim

The death occurred, in her 99th year, at Mountbellew Nursing Home, on Friday, December 29 of Margaret ‘Peg’ Hynes (née Faughnan), Windfield, Newbridge, Galway / Dromod, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Angela, Virgo and Ita, sons Noel, Brendan and Kevin, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday, January 1 from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Newbridge. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 2 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Killyan Cemetery Fund.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie