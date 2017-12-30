Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 30, 2017

Bridie Flanagan (née Geelan), Main Gatelodge Castleforbes, Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, December 29 of Bridie Flanagan, (nee Geelan), Main Gatelodge, Castleforbes, Newtownforbes, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick Snr and son Declan. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick Jnr, brothers Michael and Jodie, sisters Nellie (Quinn), Julianna (Mallon) and Mary (Fortune), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many good friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home at the Gatelodge on Saturday, December 30 from 3pm, and on Sunday, December 31 from 2pm until 4pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes on Sunday evening arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, January 1 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.



Evelyn Reilly (née Murphy), Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Tuesday, December 26 of Evelyn Reilly (née Murphy), Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family; Pat, Helen, Kathleen, Mary, Joseph, Tony, Barney, Frank, Sean and Gerry, sister Maureen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal arriving at St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, for funeral Mass at 2pm on Saturday, December 30 with burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please.



Catherine ‘Kitty’ Geelan-Gaughan (née Burke), Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Wednesday, December 27 of Catherine ‘Kitty’ Geelan-Gaughan (née Burke), Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford / Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband's John Joe Geelan and Paddy Gaughan. Loving mother of Peter Gaughan (Monkstown, Dublin), Sheila Gaughan (Skerries, Dublin) and Catherine Wallace (Scramogue, Roscommon). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Stephanie, James and Benjamin, sisters Peggy and Ita, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Saturday, December 30 to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery.



Bridie Brady (née Seery), Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Wednesday, December 27 of Bridie Brady (née Seery), Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons Seamus and P.J., daughters Catherine, Mary (Mulligan, Bornacoola), Dympna (Kiernan, Granard) and Irene (Farrell, Fore), sister Katie, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday, December 30 to arrive at St. Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

The family wish to thank most sincerely the staff of St. Joseph's Care Centre for the care and kindness shown to their mother.

Michael Sweeney, Mount Pleasant Drive, Rahoon Road, Galway City, Galway / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 28 of Michael Sweeney, Mount Pleasant Drive, Rahoon Road, Galway City, Galway and formerly of Keshcarrigan and Fenagh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and his brothers Eamonn and Seamus; sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Declan, daughters Clodagh and Joan, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law Ronan, grandchildren Megan, Sean and Cathy, brother Pat, sisters Pauline and Nancy, friend Gretta, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

Funeral after 10am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road on Saturday, December 30 to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. May he rest in peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie