Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 29, 2017

Bridie Brady (née Seery), Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Wednesday, December 27 of Bridie Brady (née Seery), Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sons Seamus and P.J., daughters Catherine, Mary (Mulligan, Bornacoola), Dympna (Kiernan, Granard) and Irene (Farrell, Fore), sister Katie, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Care Centre Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Friday, December 29 from 4pm until 7pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Saturday, December 30 to arrive at St. Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Joseph’s Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

The family wish to thank most sincerely the staff of St. Joseph's Care Centre for the care and kindness shown to their mother.

Evelyn Reilly (née Murphy), Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Tuesday, December 26 of Evelyn Reilly (née Murphy), Aughagreagh, Ballinalee, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family; Pat, Helen, Kathleen, Mary, Joseph, Tony, Barney, Frank, Sean and Gerry, sister Maureen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm to 7pm on Friday, December 29 with removal arriving at St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe, for funeral Mass at 2pm on Saturday, December 30 with burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please.



Catherine ‘Kitty’ Geelan-Gaughan (née Burke), Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Wednesday, December 27 of Catherine ‘Kitty’ Geelan-Gaughan (née Burke), Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford / Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband's John Joe Geelan and Paddy Gaughan. Loving mother of Peter Gaughan (Monkstown, Dublin), Sheila Gaughan (Skerries, Dublin) and Catherine Wallace (Scramogue, Roscommon). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Stephanie, James and Benjamin, sisters Peggy and Ita, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday, December 29 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery.



Joseph ‘Joe’ Reilly, Cam and formerly Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the Matron and Staff at our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Tuesday, December 26 of Joseph ‘Joe’ Reilly, Cam and formerly Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers James, Eugene, and Tony. Deeply regretted by his brothers Tommy & Martin his sisters Mary, Kathleen, Helen and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass Friday, December 29 at 12 noon in St Mary's church Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery. Family flowers only please donations to the Alzheimers Society.



Michael Sweeney, Mount Pleasant Drive, Rahoon Road, Galway City, Galway / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 28 of Michael Sweeney, Mount Pleasant Drive, Rahoon Road, Galway City, Galway and formerly of Keshcarrigan and Fenagh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and his brothers Eamonn and Seamus; sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Declan, daughters Clodagh and Joan, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law Ronan, grandchildren Megan, Sean and Cathy, brother Pat, sisters Pauline and Nancy, friend Gretta, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Friday, December 29 from 5pm. with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Funeral after 10am Requiem Mass on Saturday, December 30 to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. May he rest in peace.

