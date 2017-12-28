Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 28, 2017

Joseph ‘Joe’ Reilly, Cam and formerly Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the Matron and Staff at our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Tuesday, December 26 of Joseph ‘Joe’ Reilly, Cam and formerly Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his brothers James, Eugene, and Tony. Deeply regretted by his brothers Tommy & Martin his sisters Mary, Kathleen, Helen and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Thursday, December 28 from 4pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral mass Friday, December 29 at 12 noon in St Mary's church Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery. Family flowers only please donations to the Alzheimers Society.

Frank Farrell, Drumnavanagh, Cavan / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff at Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, Co Cavan, on Monday, December 25 of Frank Farrell, Drumnavanagh, Cavan, formerly Bridge Street, shoe sales and repairs, Cavan Town and Aughakine, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Beloved husband of the late Mollie and brother of the late Peter, Pat and Edward. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Philip (Birmingham),Tommie (Cornadrung), John (Granard), sister Lena Phillips (Durnafers, Gowna), his good friend Bríd, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many, many good friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan on Thursday morning, December 28 arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry.



Kathleen McHugh (née McBride), Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford

The death occurred, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Monday, December 25 of Kathleen McHugh (née McBride), Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Joe. Rest In Peace. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Kathleen (Berry, Ballygar) and Mamie (Gearty Kilglass), brother and sisters, sons in law, grandchildren and great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 28 at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery.

Kathleen’s Restaurants and Take Away business in Ballygar and Tuam will be closed until Friday, December 29.

Enquiries to Tom Crosby Funeral Undertaker, Tarmonbarry 043 3326021.



Lily Prunty (née Burbage), Woodstock, Ranelagh, Dublin / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in her 94th year, in the tender care of the staff of Whitebeam Unit in Clonskeagh Community Care, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, December 25 of Lily Prunty (nee Burbage) formerly of Woodstock, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 and Johnston's Bridge, Bornacoola, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of son Joe, daughters Dympna and Eileen, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law Bernard and Gerry, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Dominic's Church, Tallaght, on Thursday morning, December 28 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery, Co. Longford, arriving at 2.30pm approximately.

Fr Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 21 of Fr Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus (Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne (Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later



