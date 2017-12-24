Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 24, 2017

Darragh Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Leitrim

The death occurred, following an accident, on Saturday, December 23 of Darragh Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Carrick on Shannon Co Leitrim. Cherished son of his heartbroken mother Irene. Predeceased by his beloved father Mel and loving Grandparents, deeply regretted by his uncle’s aunt’s relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on St Stephen’s Day, December 26 from 2pm to 9pm. Family time only on Wednesday morning. Funeral Mass at 1pm Wednesday 27 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola.



Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Bruckless, Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully at the residence of her nephew, David Jones in her 96th year, on Saturday, December 23 of Anne Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Leitrim and formerly of ' Longford Lodge', Darney Heights, Bruckless, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by her brothers; Bill and John and her sister Elizabeth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed her brother; Robert (Sonny), sisters-in-law Muriel and Molly, nieces; Sharon and Sandra, nephews; Alex, David and Andrew, her friend Sinead, relatives, neighbours and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Remains reposing at the residence of her nephew David Jones, Cloonagher, Bornacoola on Tuesday, December 26 from 2pm - 10pm with remains to arrive at St Paul's Church of Ireland, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on Wednesday, December 27 for funeral service at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.



Bridget ‘Breda’ Heffernan (née O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Midleton, Cork

The death occurred on Thursday, December 21 of Bridget ‘Breda’ Heffernan (nee O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Shanagarry, Midleton, Co Cork (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, son Pat (Shancurry), daughters Martina (Mahanagh) and Mary Foley (Kilclare), daughter-in-law Majella, son-in-law Jimmy, grandchildren Lauren, Adam, Ruby and Ava, brother Michael (Ladysbridge, Co Cork), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal took place on Saturday morning December 23 to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 27 in St Joseph's Cemetery, Ladysbridge, Co Cork, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo. House private on Saturday morning please.



Fr Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 21 of Fr Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

