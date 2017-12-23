Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 23, 2017

Sr Carmella McGoldrick, Navan, Meath / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, December 21 of Sr Carmella McGoldrick, Loreto Convent, Navan, Meath (peacefully) in the great care of the nurses and staff of the Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Bernie, Pauline, Winnie and Betty, her brother Tom, her Loreto Community, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, December 23 at 11.30am in the the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar followed by burial in Newtownforbes Cemetery, Longford. "May her gentle soul Rest in Peace".

Sheila Flaherty (née McGauran), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, at Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, on Wednesday, December 20 of Sheila Flaherty (née McGauran), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy (7/01/2017). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing brothers Gerry, Fr. Frank and Vincent, sisters-in-law Baby, Nuala, Kathleen and Renee, brother-in-law Freddie, nephews, nieces, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Saturday, December 23 to the Parish Church, Strokestown to arrive for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Private cremation to follow at Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin.

Bridget ‘Breda’ Heffernan (née O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Midleton, Cork

The death occurred on Thursday, December 21 of Bridget ‘Breda’ Heffernan (nee O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Shanagarry, Midleton, Co Cork (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, son Pat (Shancurry), daughters Martina (Mahanagh) and Mary Foley (Kilclare), daughter-in-law Majella, son-in-law Jimmy, grandchildren Lauren, Adam, Ruby and Ava, brother Michael (Ladysbridge, Co Cork), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday morning December 23 to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 27 in St Joseph's Cemetery, Ladysbridge, Co Cork, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo. House private on Saturday morning please.



Fr Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 21 of Fr Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

