Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 22, 2017

Sheila Flaherty (née McGauran), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, at Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, on Wednesday, December 20 of Sheila Flaherty (née McGauran), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy (7/01/2017). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing brothers Gerry, Fr. Frank and Vincent, sisters-in-law Baby, Nuala, Kathleen and Renee, brother-in-law Freddie, nephews, nieces, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday, December 22 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday, December 23 to the Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Private cremation to follow at Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin.

Bridget ‘Breda’ Heffernan (née O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Midleton, Cork

The death occurred on Thursday, December 21 of Bridget ‘Breda’ Heffernan (nee O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Shanagarry, Midleton, Co Cork (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, son Pat (Shancurry), daughters Martina (Mahanagh) and Mary Foley (Kilclare), daughter-in-law Majella, son-in-law Jimmy, grandchildren Lauren, Adam, Ruby and Ava, brother Michael (Ladysbridge, Co Cork), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Friday, December 22, from 2pm until 6pm with removal on Saturday morning December 23 to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will take place on Wednesday, December 27 in St Joseph's Cemetery, Ladysbridge, Co Cork, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo. House private on Saturday morning please.

Rose McCrann (née Gilchrist), 8 McKeon Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, December 20 of Rose McCrann (nee Gilchrist), 8 McKeon Park, Longford town.

Predeceased by her husband James and sister Agnes. Rose died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Elizabeth, Rose, Bernette and Ann-Marie, sons Joseph, John, James and Anthony, brother Willie (Spring Lawn) and sister Ann (Australia), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 22 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.



Elizabeth Coffey (née Sheridan), Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 19 of Elizabeth Coffey (nee Sheridan), Rathowen, Westmeath died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the General Hospital, Mullingar.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, family Martina, Fiona, Eddie, Margaret and Kevin, grandchildren Samantha, Sophie, Amy, Jamie and Nathan, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, December 22 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Rathowen with burial afterwards in Russagh Cemetery. House private please.

Esther Fitzpatrick (née Beglan), Irishtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, December 19 of Esther Fitzpatrick (née Beglan), Irishtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving husband James, son Oliver and his partner Áine, cousins, relatives, neighbours and good friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 22 at 11 am in Milltown Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

