Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 21, 2017

Rose McCrann (née Gilchrist), 8 McKeon Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, December 20 of Rose McCrann (nee Gilchrist), 8 McKeon Park, Longford town.

Predeceased by her husband James and sister Agnes. Rose died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Elizabeth, Rose, Bernette and Ann-Marie, sons Joseph, John, James and Anthony, brother Willie (Spring Lawn) and sister Ann (Australia), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Rose's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Battery Road, Longford on Thursday, December 21 from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 22 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Anthony Newman, McEoin Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 19 of Anthony Newman, 60 McEoin Park, Longford, peacefully at the General Hospital Mullingar.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, daughter Caroline, son Declan, son-in-law Tom, grandchild Dylan, sister Mary (England), Heatherton Family (Ballinalee), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 21 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to St Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Martin Farrell & Sons, Ballinalee, or any family member. House Private Please.

Eileen Walker (née Sammon), Brittas, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath

The death occurred on Sunday, December 17 of Eileen Walker (nee Sammon), Brittas, Glasson, Athlone, Co. Westmeath, unexpectedly at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Predeceased by her mother Mary, father Leonard, sisters Rosie and Marie, deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Gerry, sons Niall and Ronán, daughters Grainne (Rafferty), Sinéad (Smith), grandchildren Senán and Dáire, brothers Paddy (Ballykeeran) Jimmy, Lynnie, (Australia), Danny (Kilkenny West), sisters Helen (Nestor, Donamoney) and Ann (Connaughton, Tubberclair), sons in law Barry and Conor, Niall’s fiancée Aoife, Ronan’s partner Inga, mother in law Marie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. May Eileen Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday, December 21 to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Tubberclair arriving 11.45am for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to ICU Unit Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Nora Brady (née Maher), Finglas, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 19 of Nora Brady (nee Maher), late of Finglas, formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the care of Clearbrook Nursing Home, Finglas. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Very sadly missed by her sons Gerard, Tony and John, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Alice, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning December 21 to St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only.



Mary Guckian (née Smith), Ballinwing, Leitrim Town, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 19 of Mary Guckian (nee Smith), Ballinwing, Leitrim town, Leitrim/ Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank and son Anthony. Sadly missed by her sons Nicholas and Eamon, daughter-in-law Marie, grandson Kieran, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 21 at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village. Burial immediately afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director, Kilmore.

Sheila Flaherty (née McGauran), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, at Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, on Wednesday, December 20 of Sheila Flaherty (née McGauran), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy (7/01/2017). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing brothers Gerry, Fr. Frank and Vincent, sisters-in-law Baby, Nuala, Kathleen and Renee, brother-in-law Freddie, nephews, nieces, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday, December 22 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday, December 23 to the Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Private cremation to follow at Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin.

Elizabeth Coffey (née Sheridan), Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 19 of Elizabeth Coffey (nee Sheridan), Rathowen, Westmeath died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the General Hospital, Mullingar.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, family Martina, Fiona, Eddie, Margaret and Kevin, grandchildren Samantha, Sophie, Amy, Jamie and Nathan, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, December 22 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Rathowen with burial afterwards in Russagh Cemetery. House private please.

Esther Fitzpatrick (née Beglan), Irishtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, December 19 of Esther Fitzpatrick (née Beglan), Irishtown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by her loving husband James, son Oliver and his partner Áine, cousins, relatives, neighbours and good friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar on Thursday evening, December 21 from 4.30pm to 6.15pm with removal to Milltown Church for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 22 at 11 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie