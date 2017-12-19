Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Michael ‘Mick’ McHugh, Dollymount, Dublin / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, December 17 of Michael ‘Mick’ McHugh, Dollymount, Dublin and formerly of Cloone, Co Leitrim (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital.

Beloved husband of Anne; sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Frances, brothers Packy Joe and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives, carers, and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Tuesday evening December 19 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning December 20 to St. Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount, arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Fingal Cemetery.

If you are unable to be with us on Wednesday perhaps you would like to watch the Mass live from anywhere in the world by clicking on the WEBCAM link on our website, www.stgabrielsparish.ie

Eileen Walker (née Sammon), Brittas, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath



The death occurred on Sunday, December 17 of Eileen Walker (nee Sammon), Brittas, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Matilda ‘Tillie’ Kilroy (née Caulfield), Cloonglassney, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred on Monday, December 18 of Matilda ‘Tillie’ Kilroy (nee Caulfield), Cloonglassney, Strokestown, Roscommon, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital in her 95th year.

Predeceased by her husband Michael and much loved mother of Mary O'Brien and Patti Gibbons. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons-in-law Michael and Joe, cherished grandchildren Claire, Conor, Barry and Chloe, nieces, nephews,relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Mary and son-in-law Michael, Carrigeen Knockcroghery, N61 [Post Code F42 KX26] on Tuesday, December 19 from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, December 20 to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in lieu of to the Palliative Care Team at Roscommon Hospital.

Mary O'Hagan (née Mullan), Niamh Padraig, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, December 16 of Mary O'Hagan (nee Mullan), Niamh Padraig, Drumshanbo, Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital.

Sadly missed by her sons Jason and Martin, daughter Amanda, brother Patsy, sisters Monica and Ann, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Tuesday, December 19 to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for the Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Cavan Crematorium.



Alice Smith (née McGovern), Beaumont, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, December 14 of Alice Smith (née McGovern), Beaumont, Dublin and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Philip and his partner Edel and Niall and his partner Roisín, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Montrose Park, Beaumont arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Fingal Cemetery.

