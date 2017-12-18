Deaths in Longford - Monday, December 18, 2017

Eileen Walker (née Sammon), Brittas, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath



The death occurred on Sunday, December 17 of Eileen Walker (nee Sammon), Brittas, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patricia Conway (née Murray), Attiballa, Tulsk, Roscommon / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 14 of Patricia Conway (nee Murray), Attiballa, Tulsk, Roscommon/ Drumshanbo, Leitrim, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John , son James, daughter Kathleen and dear grand-daughter Rachel, brother Michael Tom, sisters Margaret, Kitty and Adelaide, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Removal was to the Church of Saints Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 18 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. Family flowers only with donations if desired to Inis Aoibhinn Lodge, UCHG, Galway.

John Fitzmaurice, late of Battery Heights, Athlone, Co Westmeath



The death occurred on Friday, December 15 of John Fitzmaurice, late of Battery Heights, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his beloved parents Bill and Alice, sister Kathleen, brother Joe, nephews Keith and David. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Sonya and Lorene, grandchildren Riley and Emmie, brothers, sisters, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning December 18 at 11am in the Church of S.S. Peter & Paul, Athlone with burial afterwards in Shrule Cemetery, Ballymahon.

Alice Smith (née McGovern), Beaumont, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, December 14 of Alice Smith (née McGovern), Beaumont, Dublin and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Philip and his partner Edel and Niall and his partner Roisín, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Monday evening, December 18 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Montrose Park, Beaumont arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Fingal Cemetery.

