Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 16, 2017

Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The recent death has occurred on Thursday, November 30 in Lincoln, England of Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford, in the loving care of his devoted parishioners and care workers.

Dearly loved brother, uncle and grand uncle who will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe on Saturday, December 16 at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Liam Murphy, Mullingar Road, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, December 15 of Liam Murphy, Mullingar Road, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in Inis Rea Nursing Home, Ballyleague.

Predeceased by his sister Theresa and deeply regretted by his loving mother Maureen, sons Lloyd and Brandon, daughter-in-law Winnie, grandchildren Alfie and Molloy, brothers Patrick and Richard, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Lloyd's residence, Lissianskey this Saturday afternoon December 16 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral after 2pm Mass on Sunday, December 17 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.



John Fitzmaurice, late of Battery Heights, Athlone, Co Westmeath



The death occurred on Friday, December 15 of John Fitzmaurice, late of Battery Heights, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by his beloved parents Bill and Alice, sister Kathleen, brother Joe, nephews Keith and David. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Sonya and Lorene, grandchildren Riley and Emmie, brothers, sisters, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone on Sunday evening December 17 from 4pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning December 18 at 11am in the Church of S.S. Peter & Paul, Athlone with burial afterwards in Shrule Cemetery, Ballymahon.

Kathleen Smyth (née Kelly), Ballyduff, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 14 of Kathleen Smyth (nee Kelly), Ballyduff, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the company of family at Mountbellew Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John Joe, she will be sadly missed by her family Joseph, Brian, Declan, Fergus, Sheila and Francis and their partners, grandchildren Lillymor, Ciara, Amy, Colin, Aaron, Connie, David, Lauren, Fintan, Luchia, Abbie, Jayne and Georgia, her sisters, Mary (McHugh) and Betty (McNiffe), and a wide circle of nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law Declan & Ita Smyth, Ballyduff on Saturday, December 16 from 2pm. Removal on Sunday, December 17 to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Aughnasheelin. House private on Sunday. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Special Olympics South Leitrim c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.



Alice Smith (née McGovern), Beaumont, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, December 14 of Alice Smith (née McGovern), Beaumont, Dublin and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Mary. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Philip and his partner Edel and Niall and his partner Roisín, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Monday evening, December 18 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Montrose Park, Beaumont arriving at 9.50am for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Fingal Cemetery.



Michael ‘Mickey’ Cannon, Mullingar Road, Kinnegad, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Thursday, December 14 of Michael ‘Mickey’ Cannon, Mullingar Road, Kinnegad, Westmeath. Predeceased by his daughter Carol Mary. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Judy, his two girls Joanne and Charlene, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan, Co Westmeath on Saturday, December 16 from 2pm until 4.30pm with Mass at 4.45pm. Removal after Mass to arrive at St Mary's Church, Kinnegad at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 17 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery, Clonard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Centre of Independent Living Kinnegad. Donation box in church.



Mary Heslin (née Moran), Druminbawn, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 14 of Mary Heslin nee Moran , Druminbawn, Corriga, Aughavas, Co Leitrim, at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Eddie.

Predeceased by her brother Francie Moran (Sligo). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons; Eamon, Michael, Peter (Co Clare), Dominic (Edenderry), Dermott (London), daughters; Mary Charles (Drumshanbo North, Aughavas) and Deirdre Connolly (Newtowngore), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister; Elizabeth (Wigan, England), brother; Peter (Manchester), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence on Saturday, December 16 from 12 noon - 3pm with removal to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning December 17 at 11.30am followed by burial to the local cemetery.

Teresa Hynes (née Rodgers), Ballybeg, Brosna, Birr, Offaly / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 14 of Teresa Hynes (nee Rodgers), Ballybeg, Brosna, Birr, Offaly/ Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her daughter Angela. Deeply regretted by her husband Billy, son Liam, daughters Helen & Tracy, sister Kitty Hynes, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren Ciara, Darragh, Cillian & Davan, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, Tom, relatives, neighbours & friends. R.I.P.

Private removal on Saturday morning December 16 at 10.30am arriving in Coolderry Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.



John Cusack, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the presence of his family, on Wednesday, December 13 of John Cusack, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents Mary and JJ, sisters Marian, Teresa and Una, brother Séamus, niece and nephews Niamh, James, Michael and Evan, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sheila and Mark, aunts, uncles, cousins and his many great friends in Ireland, Lyon and Slovenia. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 16 at 12 noon in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy. Burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery. House private Saturday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie