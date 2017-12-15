Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 15, 2017

Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The recent death has occurred on Thursday, November 30 in Lincoln, England of Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford, in the loving care of his devoted parishioners and care workers.

Dearly loved brother, uncle and grand uncle who will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe on Saturday, December 16 at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Vyvyenne Cornally (née Nolan), Cooligrain, Dowra, Leitrim / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, in the exceptional care of the staff of Galway Hospice, on Wednesday, December 13 of Vyvyenne Cornally (nee Nolan), Cooligrain, Dowra, Co Leitrim / Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted by her sons Aidan and David and their partners, grandchildren Adele and Daragh, sisters Vercum and Lourdes, brother Neville, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. ​​

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 15 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford , burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice care of Kelly's Funeral Directors, Dublin Road, Longford.



Mary Heslin (née Moran), Druminbawn, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 14 of Mary Heslin nee Moran , Druminbawn, Corriga, Aughavas, Co Leitrim, at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Eddie.

Predeceased by her brother Francie Moran (Sligo). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons; Eamon, Michael, Peter (Co Clare), Dominic (Edenderry), Dermott (London), daughters; Mary Charles (Drumshanbo North, Aughavas) and Deirdre Connolly (Newtowngore), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister; Elizabeth (Wigan, England), brother; Peter (Manchester), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Remains reposing at her residence on Friday, December 15 from 3pm - 10pm and on Saturday, December 16 from 12 noon - 3pm with removal to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning December 17 at 11.30am followed by burial to the local cemetery.

Teresa Hynes (née Rodgers), Ballybeg, Brosna, Birr, Offaly / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 14 of Teresa Hynes (nee Rodgers), Ballybeg, Brosna, Birr, Offaly/ Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her daughter Angela. Deeply regretted by her husband Billy, son Liam, daughters Helen & Tracy, sister Kitty Hynes, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren Ciara, Darragh, Cillian & Davan, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, Tom, relatives, neighbours & friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening December 15 from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Private removal on Saturday morning December 16 at 10.30am arriving in Coolderry Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.



Margaret ‘Maggie’ Dunne, Doughill, Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at UCHG after a long illness borne bravely, on Tuesday, December 12 of Margaret ‘Maggie’ Dunne, Doughill, Curraghroe, Roscommon. Predeceased by her father Pat Joe and sister Bríd. Beloved daughter of Mary and darling sister of Deirdre, Dolores, Catherine, Declan and Padraig. Cherished aunt of Nicole, Aisling, Michael, Tara, Ciara and Francis. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law Tom and Mark, sister-in-law Martina, aunt Beatrice, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 15 at 11.30am in St Cecilia's Church, Curraghroe. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice.



John Cusack, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the presence of his family, on Wednesday, December 13 of John Cusack, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents Mary and JJ, sisters Marian, Teresa and Una, brother Séamus, niece and nephews Niamh, James, Michael and Evan, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sheila and Mark, aunts, uncles, cousins and his many great friends in Ireland, Lyon and Slovenia. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his brother's residence, Ballynacargy, on Friday, December 15 from 4pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 16 at 12 noon in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy. Burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery. House private Saturday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Olive Eileen Reynolds, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday, December 9 of Olive Eileen Reynolds, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh and late of Woodlawn, Crover, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by her sister's: Lorna, Phyllis and Lucy, nephews, niece, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan on Friday, December 15 from 11.30am until removal to St Bride's Church, Mountnugent for Funeral Service at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. At Rest.

Eilish Arkins, Christchurch Place, Dublin 8, Dublin / Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, November 4 of Eilish Arkins, Christchurch Place, Dublin 8 formerly of Togher, Castletown, Finea, Co Westmeath, died unexpectedly at her home.

Sadly missed by her brothers Percy, Thomas, Charlie and Liam, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal arriving to St Michael's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 2pm on Friday, December 15. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Raymond McWeeney, Cornee, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Tuesday, December 12 of Raymond McWeeney, Cornee, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his brothers Tommy and Damien and by his brother in law Sean. Deeply missed by his brother and sisters Padraig, Philomena and Josephine, sisters in law Majella, Josie, Brother in law Patsy Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Friday morning December 15 at 11am in St Patrick's Church Mohill with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



