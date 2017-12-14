Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 14, 2017

Vyvyenne Cornally (née Nolan), Cooligrain, Dowra, Leitrim / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, in the exceptional care of the staff of Galway Hospice, on Wednesday, December 13 of Vyvyenne Cornally (nee Nolan), Cooligrain, Dowra, Co Leitrim / Longford Town, Longford. Deeply regretted by her sons Aidan and David and their partners, grandchildren Adele and Daragh, sisters Vercum and Lourdes, brother Neville, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. ​​

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford this Thursday evening, December 14 from 6pm with prayers at 7.15pm followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 15 at 11am, burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice care of Kelly's Funeral Directors, Dublin Road, Longford.

Teresa Keenan (née Purdy), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, December 11 of Teresa Keenan (nee Purdy), Annaly Park, Longford town, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Peter, sons John and Gerard, grandson Jonathon, great-granddaughter Caroline. Teresa will be sadly missed with love by her family daughters Rose, Pat, Mary, Elizabeth, Catherine and Lorraine, sons Seamus, Joe and Anthony, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday, December 14 to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. House private please.



Brigid (Bridie) Gilligan (née Reilly), Cloonaghmore, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, in her 97th year, on Monday, December 11 of Brigid (Bridie) Gilligan (née Reilly), Cloonaghmore, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Barney, brothers Phil and Brendan, daughter-in-law Bernadette. Sadly missed by her son John, daughters Mary and Helen, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson Finn, cousins Fr. John and Teresa, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 14 at 12 noon in St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The recent death has occurred on Thursday, November 30 in Lincoln, England of Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford, in the loving care of his devoted parishioners and care workers.

Dearly loved brother, uncle and grand uncle who will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe on Saturday, December 16 at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Margaret ‘Maggie’ Dunne, Doughill, Curraghroe, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at UCHG after a long illness borne bravely, on Tuesday, December 12 of Margaret ‘Maggie’ Dunne, Doughill, Curraghroe, Roscommon. Predeceased by her father Pat Joe and sister Bríd. Beloved daughter of Mary and darling sister of Deirdre, Dolores, Catherine, Declan and Padraig. Cherished aunt of Nicole, Aisling, Michael, Tara, Ciara and Francis. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law Tom and Mark, sister-in-law Martina, aunt Beatrice, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, December 14 from 5pm followed by Removal at 7pm to St Cecilia's Church, Curraghroe, to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 15 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice.



John Cusack, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the presence of his family, on Wednesday, December 13 of John Cusack, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents Mary and JJ, sisters Marian, Teresa and Una, brother Séamus, niece and nephews Niamh, James, Michael and Evan, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sheila and Mark, aunts, uncles, cousins and his many great friends in Ireland, Lyon and Slovenia. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his brother's residence, Ballynacargy, on Friday, December 15 from 4pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 16 at 12 noon in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy. Burial afterwards in Sonna Cemetery. House private Saturday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Olive Eileen Reynolds, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred on Saturday, December 9 of Olive Eileen Reynolds, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh and late of Woodlawn, Crover, Mountnugent, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by her sister's: Lorna, Phyllis and Lucy, nephews, niece, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan on Friday, December 15 from 11.30am until removal to St Bride's Church, Mountnugent for Funeral Service at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. At Rest.

Eilish Arkins, Christchurch Place, Dublin 8, Dublin / Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, November 4 of Eilish Arkins, Christchurch Place, Dublin 8 formerly of Togher, Castletown, Finea, Co Westmeath, died unexpectedly at her home.

Sadly missed by her brothers Percy, Thomas, Charlie and Liam, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal arriving to St Michael's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 2pm on Friday, December 15. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen ‘Mary’ Reilly (née Murtagh), Curraghboy, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence in her 96th year and surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, December 11 of Maureen ‘Mary’ Reilly (née Murtagh), Curraghboy, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Benny. Deeply regretted by her sons Padraig and Brian, daughters Carmel (Gilhooly), Ann, Breege (Galligan), Bernie and Claire (Teevan), her brother Pat (Carrick-on-Shannon) and sister Brigid (Moyne) her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 14 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumeela with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Access to house by shuttle bus only, operating from Drumeela Church.

Raymond McWeeney, Cornee, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Tuesday, December 12 of Raymond McWeeney, Cornee, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his brothers Tommy and Damien and by his brother in law Sean. Deeply missed by his brother and sisters Padraig, Philomena and Josephine, sisters in law Majella, Josie, Brother in law Patsy Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home Longford tomorrow Thursday, December 14 from 4pm to 6pm with removal to St Patrick's church Mohill to arrive at 7pm. Funeral mass on Friday morning December 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Desmond (Dessie) O'Boyle, Tinnock, Youghal, Cork / Cobh, Cork / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, December 11 of Desmond (Dessie) O'Boyle, Tinnock, Youghal, Cork / Cobh, Cork / Rooskey, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Marian, loving dad of Karl and Emer, and much loved grandad of Liam and Lily-May, sadly missed by his loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 14 at 11am at St Mary's Parish Church, Youghal. Private cremation will take place later.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie