Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - evening

Teresa Keenan (née Purdy), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, December 11 of Teresa Keenan (nee Purdy), Annaly Park, Longford town, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Peter, sons John and Gerard, grandson Jonathon, great-granddaughter Caroline. Teresa will be sadly missed with love by her family daughters Rose, Pat, Mary, Elizabeth, Catherine and Lorraine, sons Seamus, Joe and Anthony, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, December 13 from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday, December 14 to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. House private please.

Brigid (Bridie) Gilligan (née Reilly), Cloonaghmore, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, in her 97th year, on Monday, December 11 of Brigid (Bridie) Gilligan (née Reilly), Cloonaghmore, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Barney, brothers Phil and Brendan, daughter-in-law Bernadette. Sadly missed by her son John, daughters Mary and Helen, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson Finn, cousins Fr. John and Teresa, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the chapel at Portiuncula Nursing Home from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday, December 13 with prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 14 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, November 30 in Lincoln, England of Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford, in the loving care of his devoted parishioners and care workers.

Dearly loved brother, uncle and grand uncle who will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe on Saturday, December 16 at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Ann Gildea (née Geoghegan), Corlasko, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, December 10 of Mary Ann Gildea nee Geoghegan better known as Cissie, Corlasko, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly of Annaghselhenry, Kilnagross, peacefully at Drumderric Nursing Home, Boyle, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick and son John Patrick. Sadly missed by her sons Michael and James, daughter-in-laws Julia and Michelle (USA), grandchildren John, Edel and Tara (USA), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 13 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. House Private Please.

James Nolan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, December 11 of James Nolan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother; Eugene (London), sister-in-law; Mary Alice, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill on Wednesday, December 13 from 11am - 12.15pm with removal to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards to Mohill New Cemetery.

Maureen ‘Mary’ Reilly (née Murtagh), Curraghboy, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence in her 96th year and surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, December 11 of Maureen ‘Mary’ Reilly (née Murtagh), Curraghboy, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Benny. Deeply regretted by her sons Padraig and Brian, daughters Carmel (Gilhooly), Ann, Breege (Galligan), Bernie and Claire (Teevan), her brother Pat (Carrick-on-Shannon) and sister Brigid (Moyne) her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, December 12 from 5pm until 10pm and on Wednesday, December 13 from 2pm until 5pm, house private at all other times, please. Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela, on Wednesday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 14 at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Access to house by shuttle bus only, operating from Drumeela Church.

Raymond McWeeney, Cornee, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 12 of Raymond McWeeney, Cornee, Mohill, Leitrim.

Funeral arrangements later.



Desmond (Dessie) O'Boyle, Tinnock, Youghal, Cork / Cobh, Cork / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, December 11 of Desmond (Dessie) O'Boyle, Tinnock, Youghal, Cork / Cobh, Cork / Rooskey, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Marian, loving dad of Karl and Emer, and much loved grandad of Liam and Lily-May, sadly missed by his loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal on Wednesday, December 13 from 6pm with prayers followed by removal at 7pm to St Mary's Parish Church, Youghal. Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 14 at 11am at St Mary's Parish Church, Youghal. Private cremation will take place later.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie