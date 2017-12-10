Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 10, 2017

Mary Savage, St Mel's Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, December 9 of Mary Savage, late of St Mel's Road, Longford in the exceptional care of the staff of St Therese's Ward, St Joseph's Care Centre, Dublin Road, Longford. Sister of the late Josie. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Michael and Jimmy, sisters Bernie, Margaret, Gemma and Cora, brothers-in-law Des and Roy, sister-in-law Breege, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Sunday evening, December 10 from 5pm with prayers at 6.45pm followed by removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Joseph's Patient Comfort Fund care of Kelly's Funeral Directors or any family member.

Maisie Doogue (née Reilly), Crieve, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday, December 9 of Maisie Doogue (née Reilly), Crieve, Killoe, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Billy. Maisie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, son Pat, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home Chapel on Monday, December 11 from 5pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday, December 12 to arrive at St Oliver’s Church, Cullyfad for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



May Fitzgerald (née McCormack), Glen, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, December 8 of May Fitzgerald (née McCormack), Glen, Edgeworthstown, Longford. May lived for many years in Cahir, Co Tipperary and died peacefully at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by her husband Noel, deeply regretted by her sister Theresa, brother Bro Augustine, St Camillus, Killucan, Co Westmeath, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Edgeworthstown on Sunday from 3pm until 5.30pm with funeral mass at 6pm. Prayers on Monday morning at 10am with burial afterwards at St Patrick's cemetery, Clonmel, Co Tipperary to arrive at 2.30pm approximately.



Eileen Chapman (née Smith), 94 Noel Road, West Acton, North London and formerly Derryhaun, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, November 27 of Eileen Chapman (née Smith), 94 Noel Road, West Acton, North London and formerly Derryhaun, Newtowncashel, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Michael, sons and daughters Michelle, Fiona, Roger, Keith and Darren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St. Dominic's Church, Kenagh on Monday, December 11 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 12 at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.



Donal ‘Don’ Hudson, Clondalkin, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, December 7, 2017 of Donal ‘Don’ Hudson, Clondalkin and formerly Co Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Pauline and much loved father of Ronald, Carol, Shane and Alan and devoted granddad to Laura, Caoimhe, Roisín, Barry, Daniel, Alexander, Scarlett, Sienna, Sophia, Ella, Peter and Emily. Donal will be deeply missed by his heartbroken family, his sister Celine, extended family and lifelong friends. May he rest in peace.

Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend a Funeral Mass for Donal which will be held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, New Road, Clondalkin, on Monday, December 11 commencing at 10am, to be followed by interment in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Ph: (01) 457 4455.



John Grehan, England, formerly of Croshea, Ardagh

The death occurred on Friday, December 1 of John Grehan, England and formerly of Croshea, Ardagh, Co Longford, peacefully in England. Predeceased by all of his siblings including Jim (Croshea) and Maureen Dolan (Croshea). Sadly missed by his lovely family, wife Maureen, daughter Julia, son Kevin, their families and his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in England and Ireland.

Reposing in England on Tuesday, December 12 followed by a cremation service. His final resting place will be in St Brigid’s Church, Ardagh where his beloved family is buried. This will be in the New Year.

Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The recent death has occurred on Thursday, November 30 in Lincoln, England of Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford, in the loving care of his devoted parishioners and care workers.

Dearly loved brother, uncle and grand uncle who will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe on Saturday, December 16 at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John William Beirne, Headford, Drumsna, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill and surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, December 9 of John William Beirne, Headford, Drumsna, Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mai, sons Enda and Sean (Tralee), daughters Carmel (Stillorgan), Fidelma (Westport), and Sinead (Arklow), daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law Gerry, Michael and Gary, grandchildren Amy, Nadine, Paul, Lukas, Colm, Aidan and Eoghan, sister Jean (USA), brothers Peter (Lancashire) and Tom (Huddersfield), sisters-in-law Breda and Madge, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of his son Enda (Headford, Drumsna) on Monday, December 11 from 1pm until 5pm with removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna, arriving at 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 12 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Parkinson's Association of Ireland.

One way traffic system in operation via Drumsna old School. House private from 5 o'clock on Monday evening please.

John McGowan, Tawlaughtmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 7 of John McGowan, Tawlaughtmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim, unexpectedly and peacefully at his home.

John, beloved husband of the late Nellie and dear father of Sean, Michael, Mel, Miriam and Finola. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Fr. Michael (Rathcoole), sister Mary, son-in-law Proinsias, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Finola, Main Street, Dromod on Sunday, December 10 from 2pm until 4pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerry O'Connor, Galway Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Kilteevan, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 9 of Gerry O'Connor, Galway Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon and formerly of Ballinaboy, Kilteevan. He will be very sadly missed by his daughters Chloe, Louise and Abbie, parents Rita and Eamon, brothers Paddy, Tommy, Michael, Desmond, Paul, Aidan, Derek, Emmet and Karol, sister Claire, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on the Galway Road (eircode F42 X966) on Monday, December 11 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, December 12 to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Roscommon Palliative Care. Family time at his home on Tuesday morning please.

