Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 9, 2017

Eileen Chapman (née Smith), 94 Noel Road, West Acton, North London and formerly Derryhaun, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, November 27 of Eileen Chapman (née Smith), 94 Noel Road, West Acton, North London and formerly Derryhaun, Newtowncashel, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Michael, sons and daughters Michelle, Fiona, Roger, Keith and Darren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St. Dominic's Church, Kenagh on Monday, December 11 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 12 at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.



Brigid ‘Bridie’ Rogers (née Flynn), Clondra, Longford / Kilfree, Sligo

The death occurred on Wednesday, December 6 of Brigid ‘Bridie’ Rodgers nee Flynn, Clondra, Co Longford and Kilfree PO, Co Sligo, peacefully at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Beloved wife of the late Tom, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Majella, son Alo, daughter-in-law Katrina, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 9 at 11am in St. Brendan's Church, Clondra followed by burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. House private please.

Donal ‘Don’ Hudson, Clondalkin, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, December 7, 2017 of Donal ‘Don’ Hudson, Clondalkin and formerly Co Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Pauline and much loved father of Ronald, Carol, Shane and Alan and devoted granddad to Laura, Caoimhe, Roisín, Barry, Daniel, Alexander, Scarlett, Sienna, Sophia, Ella, Peter and Emily. Donal will be deeply missed by his heartbroken family, his sister Celine, extended family and lifelong friends. May he rest in peace.

Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend a Funeral Mass for Donal which will be held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, New Road, Clondalkin, on Monday, December 11 commencing at 10am, to be followed by interment in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Ph: (01) 457 4455.



John Grehan, England, formerly of Croshea, Ardagh

The death occurred on Friday, December 1 of John Grehan, England and formerly of Croshea, Ardagh, Co Longford, peacefully in England. Predeceased by all of his siblings including Jim (Croshea) and Maureen Dolan (Croshea). Sadly missed by his lovely family, wife Maureen, daughter Julia, son Kevin, their families and his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in England and Ireland.

Reposing in England on Tuesday, December 12 followed by a cremation service. His final resting place will be in St Brigid’s Church, Ardagh where his beloved family is buried. This will be in the New Year.

Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The recent death has occurred on Thursday, November 30 in Lincoln, England of Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford, in the loving care of his devoted parishioners and care workers.

Dearly loved brother, uncle and grand uncle who will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe on Saturday, December 16 at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Kathleen Fennessy (née Colreavy), Highfield, Cahir, Tipperary / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Friday, December 8 of Kathleen Fennessy (née Colreavy), Highfield, Cahir, Co Tipperary and formerly of Kilroe, Ballylooby and Gortnarah, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Kathleen (wife of the late John Joe, predeceased by her brother Jim) deeply regretted by her sons John and Michael, daughter Noreen, sister Esther, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's funeral home in Cahir on Saturday, December 9 from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30am in St Kieran's Church, Ballylooby, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John McGowan, Tawlaughtmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 7 of John McGowan, Tawlaughtmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim, unexpectedly and peacefully at his home.

John, beloved husband of the late Nellie and dear father of Sean, Michael, Mel, Miriam and Finola. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Fr. Michael (Rathcoole), sister Mary, son-in-law Proinsias, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Finola, Main Street, Dromod on Saturday, December 9 from 2pm until 4pm and again on Sunday, December 10 from 2pm until 4pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Eileen Lyons (née Corcoran), Gaulstown House, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, December 7 of Eileen Lyons (née Corcoran), Gaulstown House, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; peacefully, at home, after a long illness bravely borne, in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her husband David; deeply regretted by her sons David and Martin, grandchildren Jennifer and Daniel, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Eileen rest in peace.

Removal on Saturday morning, December 9, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery. Family time only on Saturday morning please.

Patrick ‘Pauric’ Fagan, Corbally, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Friday, December 8 of Patrick ‘Pauric’ Fagan, Corbally, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Maple Court Nursing Home, Castlepollard. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, many kind neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Saturday, December 9 from 3pm followed by removal at 4pm to St Feichin's Church, Fore arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 10 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to North Westmeath Hospice.



