Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 8, 2017

Brigid ‘Bridie’ Rogers (née Flynn), Clondra, Longford / Kilfree, Sligo

The death has occurred on Wednesday, December 6 of Brigid ‘Bridie’ Rodgers nee Flynn, Clondra, Co Longford and Kilfree PO, Co Sligo, peacefully at the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford.

Beloved wife of the late Tom, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Majella, son Alo, daughter-in-law Katrina, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Friday evening December 8 from 5pm with prayers at 6pm followed by Removal to St Brendan's Church, Clondra leaving at 6.30pm arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 9 at 11am, burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. House private please.

Donal ‘Don’ Hudson, Clondalkin, Dublin / Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, December 7, 2017 of Donal ‘Don’ Hudson, Clondalkin and formerly Co Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Pauline and much loved father of Ronald, Carol, Shane and Alan and devoted granddad to Laura, Caoimhe, Roisín, Barry, Daniel, Alexander, Scarlett, Sienna, Sophia, Ella, Peter and Emily. Donal will be deeply missed by his heartbroken family, his sister Celine, extended family and lifelong friends. May he rest in peace.

Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend a Funeral Mass for Donal which will be held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, New Road, Clondalkin, on Monday, December 11 commencing at 10am, to be followed by interment in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Ph: (01) 457 4455.



John Grehan, England, formerly of Croshea, Ardagh

The death occurred on Friday, December 1 of John Grehan, England and formerly of Croshea, Ardagh, Co Longford, peacefully in England. Predeceased by all of his siblings including Jim (Croshea) and Maureen Dolan (Croshea). Sadly missed by his lovely family, wife Maureen, daughter Julia, son Kevin, their families and his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends in England and Ireland.

Reposing in England on Tuesday, December 12 followed by a cremation service. His final resting place will be in St Brigid’s Church, Ardagh where his beloved family is buried. This will be in the New Year.

Hugh A. McGovern, Carra, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 5 of Hugh A. McGovern, Carra, Granard, Longford, peacefully at his home in his 90th year. Retired Rate Collector and Registrar of births, deaths and marriages.

Reunited with his loving wife Ann and their children Triona and Anthony. Survived and sadly missed by his children Peig, Johnny, Cubie and Jo, his daughter-in-law Lexi (Australia) sons-in-law Fergus Feeney and Martin Matthews, his brother Peter and sisters Bessie Lee and Mary Kelleher his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Margaret Smith, brother-in-law Bernard Cunningham, his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, December 8 to St Mary's Church, Carra for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.



Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The recent death has occurred on Thursday, November 30 in Lincoln, England of Fr Michael Lynch, Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Longford, in the loving care of his devoted parishioners and care workers.

Dearly loved brother, uncle and grand uncle who will be sadly missed. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe on Saturday, December 16 at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Seamus Farrell, Gortconnellan, Drumsna, Leitrim / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, December 4 of Seamus Farrell, Gortconnellan, Drumsna, Co Leitrim and late of Inchcleraun, Newtowncashel, Co Longford, (peacefully) at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons James, Liam (Limerick) and Padraig (Trim), daughters Brid (USA) and Fema, sister Bridget (London), sons-in-law David and Alan, daughters-in-law Anne, Caroline and Ann-Marie, grandchildren Hannah, Eoghan, Finan, Marc, Ava, Aisling, Laura, Claire, Sean and Rachel, sister-in-law Monica, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 8 at 1.30pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna with funeral afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland. One way traffic system in operation via Drumsna School. House private from 6pm on Thursday evening please.

John McGowan, Tawlaughtmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, December 7 of John McGowan, Tawlaughtmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim, unexpectedly and peacefully at his home.

John, beloved husband of the late Nellie and dear father of Sean, Michael, Mel, Miriam and Finola. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Fr. Michael (Rathcoole), sister Mary, son-in-law Proinsias, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Finola, Main Street, Dromod on Saturday, December 9 from 2pm until 4pm and again on Sunday, December 10 from 2pm until 4pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

David Dooley, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 5 of David Dooley, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, formerly Arigna, Co Roscommon, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved son of the late Annie B and Bill and brother of the late Dermot. ‘May he rest in peace’.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers Liam (Ballyhaunis) and Ron (Long Island, NY), his friend Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening December 7, from 4pm until 5.45pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, arriving 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning December 8 at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery.

Eileen Lyons (née Corcoran), Gaulstown House, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred on Thursday, December 7 of Eileen Lyons (née Corcoran), Gaulstown House, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; peacefully, at home, after a long illness bravely borne, in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her husband David; deeply regretted by her sons David and Martin, grandchildren Jennifer and Daniel, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Eileen rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday, December 8 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning, December 9, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery. Family time only on Saturday morning please.







