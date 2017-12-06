Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Patricia Connell (née Flynn), Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, December 4 of Patricia Connell née Flynn, Abbeyshrule, Co Longford, suddenly, following a tragic accident surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her sons Danny, John and James, daughters Marie, Helen and Martha, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Wednesday, December 6 with removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 7 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Hugh A. McGovern, Carra, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 5 of Hugh A. McGovern, Carra, Granard, Longford, peacefully at his home in his 90th year. Retired Rate Collector and Registrar of births, deaths and marriages.

Reunited with his loving wife Ann and their children Triona and Anthony. Survived and sadly missed by his children Peig, Johnny, Cubie and Jo, his daughter-in-law Lexi (Australia) sons-in-law Fergus Feeney and Martin Matthews, his brother Peter and sisters Bessie Lee and Mary Kelleher his adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Margaret Smith, brother-in-law Bernard Cunningham, his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, December 6 from 4pm to 8pm and again on Thursday, December 7 from 4pm to 10pm. Removal on Friday, December 8 to St Mary's Church, Carra for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Seamus Farrell, Gortconnellan, Drumsna, Leitrim / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, December 4 of Seamus Farrell, Gortconnellan, Drumsna, Co Leitrim and late of Inchcleraun, Newtowncashel, Co Longford, (peacefully) at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons James, Liam (Limerick) and Padraig (Trim), daughters Brid (USA) and Fema, sister Bridget (London), sons-in-law David and Alan, daughters-in-law Anne, Caroline and Ann-Marie, grandchildren Hannah, Eoghan, Finan, Marc, Ava, Aisling, Laura, Claire, Sean and Rachel, sister-in-law Monica, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, December 7 from 1pm until 6pm with removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna arriving at 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 8 at 1.30pm with funeral afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland. One way traffic system in operation via Drumsna School. House private from 6pm on Thursday evening please.



Mary Kelly (née Creegan), 16 O Callaghan's Ave, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, December 4 of Mary Kelly (nee Creegan), 16 O’Callaghan's Avenue, Granard, Longford, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas and son Leo. Sadly missed by her sons Thomas, Noel, Frank, and Pauric, daughters Pauline, Elizabeth, Mary-Jo, Bridget, Christine, Angela and Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Wednesday, December 6 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday, December 7 to St Mary's Church, Granard for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. House Private Please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Age Action Ireland c/o Smith's Funeral Directors or any family member.

Nora Egan (née Carr), Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford / Fanad, Donegal

The death occurred on Sunday, December 3 of Nora Egan (nee) Carr, Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford and late of Fanavolty, Fanad, Co Donegal unexpectedly at her home.

Sister of the late John (Meadgie) Carr. Deeply regretted and greatly missed by her loving husband John. sons Gary, John T, Raymond and daughter Eileen, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister Anne, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday December 6 to St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Joseph’s Day Care Centre, Dublin Road, care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

David Dooley, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon

The death occurred on Tuesday, December 5 of David Dooley, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, formerly Arigna, Co Roscommon, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved son of the late Annie B and Bill and brother of the late Dermot. ‘May he rest in peace’.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers Liam (Ballyhaunis) and Ron (Long Island, NY), his friend Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening December 7, from 4pm until 5.45pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, arriving 6.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning December 8 at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery.

Matt Fahy, Streete Village, Streete, Westmeath / Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, December 4 of Matt Fahy, Streete village, Streete, Westmeath and late of Ballymore, Co Westmeath. Matt died peacefully at his home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Rosemary, sons Jimmy and Ciaran, brother Gus, sister Bridie, grandchildren, Alex, James, Matthew, Shane, Oisin and Amelia, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, December 6 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Boherquill with burial afterwards in St Fintan's Cemetery.

Frank Nannery, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Galway / Cavan / Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, December 3 of Frank Nannery, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Galway and formerly of Lavey, Co Cavan and born in Killasona, Co Longford. Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Gretta, daughters Ursula (Loughbown), Caroline (Meath) and Sinead (Craughwell), sons Paul (UK) and Tómas (Dublin), grandchildren David, Orla, Cian, Eoghan, Deryn, Caoilin, Ben, Luke, Rían, Harry and Tiernan, sons in law Gerard, Joe and Shane, daughters in law Anne and Mary, sisters Anna and Mary (U.S.A.), nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 6 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery. May his gentle soul rest in peace.



