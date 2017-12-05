Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Mary Kelly (née Creegan), 16 O Callaghan's Ave, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Monday, December 4 of Mary Kelly (nee Creegan), 16 O’Callaghan's Avenue, Granard, Longford, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas and son Leo. Sadly missed by her sons Thomas, Noel, Frank, and Pauric, daughters Pauline, Elizabeth, Mary-Jo, Bridget, Christine, Angela and Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Wednesday, December 6 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday, December 7 to St Mary's Church, Granard for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery. House Private Please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Age Action Ireland c/o Smith's Funeral Directors or any family member.

Nora Egan (née Carr), Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford / Fanad, Donegal

The death occurred on Sunday, December 3 of Nora Egan (nee) Carr, Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford and late of Fanavolty, Fanad, Co Donegal unexpectedly at her home.

Sister of the late John (Meadgie) Carr. Deeply regretted and greatly missed by her loving husband John. sons Gary, John T, Raymond and daughter Eileen, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister Anne, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home at Crosskeys on Tuesday evening December 5 from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday December 6 to St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Day Care Centre, Dublin Road, care of Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Matt Fahy, Streete Village, Streete, Westmeath / Ballymore, Westmeath

The death occurred on Monday, December 4 of Matt Fahy, Streete village, Streete, Westmeath and late of Ballymore, Co Westmeath. Matt died peacefully at his home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Rosemary, sons Jimmy and Ciaran, brother Gus, sister Bridie, grandchildren, Alex, James, Matthew, Shane, Oisin and Amelia, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, December 5 from 12 noon until 5pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Boherquill arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, December 6 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Fintan's Cemetery.

Frank Nannery, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Galway / Cavan / Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, December 3 of Frank Nannery, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Galway and formerly of Lavey, Co Cavan and born in Killasona, Co Longford. Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Gretta, daughters Ursula (Loughbown), Caroline (Meath) and Sinead (Craughwell), sons Paul (UK) and Tómas (Dublin), grandchildren David, Orla, Cian, Eoghan, Deryn, Caoilin, Ben, Luke, Rían, Harry and Tiernan, sons in law Gerard, Joe and Shane, daughters in law Anne and Mary, sisters Anna and Mary (U.S.A.), nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe (adjacent to Gullane's Hotel) on Tuesday, December 5 from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 6 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery. May his gentle soul rest in peace.



Claire Louise Bann (née Cooper), Knockacullion, Aghacashel, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, November 30 of Claire Louise Bann (nee Cooper), Knockacullion, Aghacashel, Leitrim, suddenly.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family and friends in Ireland and England. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan on Tuesday, December 5 from 2.30pm. Funeral service at 4pm followed by cremation. Missing you always. Remembering you forever.

Tommie Flynn, Kiltyhugh, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, December 2 of Tommie Flynn, Kiltyhugh, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim, peacefully at his residence.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Mamie, daughter Geraldine, his sons John, Martin and Francis, his sisters Margaret (Flynn) Philomena (Bellamy) & Kathleen (Flynn), brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, his grandchildren Jack, Ava and Luke, his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning December 5 at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Corraleehan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernard ‘Ben’ Keville, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Annaduff, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, December 3 of Bernard ‘Ben’ Keville (Rushbrook, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Annaduff, Co Leitrim) passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park, surrounded by his loving family.

Bernard, beloved husband of Annette and dear father of Marita, Caroline, David and Ciara. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren Aaron, Conan, Lucian, Cillian, Fiacra and Bronagh, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Sr Bernarda, brother Michael John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing in Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Tuesday evening (December 5) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (December 6) to St Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by committal Service at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Donations box at church.



Dympna Murray-Fennell, Lucan, Dublin / Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Friday, December 1 of Dympna Murray-Fennell, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of Rathowen, Co Westmeath. Devoted wife of Joe and loving mother of Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, sisters Sr. Immaculata (Marion) and Pauline, nephew Mattie, nieces Ursula and Mona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and a large circle of wonderful friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, December 5 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Lucan, on Wednesday morning, December 6 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Family flowers only please. House private on Wednesday morning please.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie