Deaths in Longford - Monday, December 4, 2017

Frank Nannery, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Galway / Cavan / Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, December 3 of Frank Nannery, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Galway and formerly of Lavey, Co Cavan and born in Killasona, Co Longford. Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Gretta, daughters Ursula (Loughbown), Caroline (Meath) and Sinead (Craughwell), sons Paul (UK) and Tómas (Dublin), grandchildren David, Orla, Cian, Eoghan, Deryn, Caoilin, Ben, Luke, Rían, Harry and Tiernan, sons in law Gerard, Joe and Shane, daughters in law Anne and Mary, sisters Anna and Mary (U.S.A.), nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe (adjacent to Gullane's Hotel) on Tuesday, December 5 from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 6 at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh, Ballinasloe. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery. May his gentle soul rest in peace.



Claire Louise Bann (née Cooper), Knockacullion, Aghacashel, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, November 30 of Claire Louise Bann (nee Cooper), Knockacullion, Aghacashel, Leitrim, suddenly.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family and friends in Ireland and England. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan on Tuesday, December 5 from 2.30pm. Funeral service at 4pm followed by cremation. Missing you always. Remembering you forever.

Tommie Flynn, Kiltyhugh, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Saturday, December 2 of Tommie Flynn, Kiltyhugh, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim, peacefully at his residence.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Mamie, daughter Geraldine, his sons John, Martin and Francis, his sisters Margaret (Flynn) Philomena (Bellamy) & Kathleen (Flynn), brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, his grandchildren Jack, Ava and Luke, his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Monday afternoon, December 4 from 2pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Corraleehan, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning December 5 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernard ‘Ben’ Keville, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Annaduff, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, December 3 of Bernard ‘Ben’ Keville (Rushbrook, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Annaduff, Co Leitrim) passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park, surrounded by his loving family.

Bernard, beloved husband of Annette and dear father of Marita, Caroline, David and Ciara. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren Aaron, Conan, Lucian, Cillian, Fiacra and Bronagh, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Sr Bernarda, brother Michael John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing in Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Tuesday evening (December 5) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (December 6) to St Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by committal Service at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Donations box at church.

Dympna Murray-Fennell, Lucan, Dublin / Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Friday, December 1 of Dympna Murray-Fennell, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of Rathowen, Co Westmeath. Devoted wife of Joe and loving mother of Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, sisters Sr. Immaculata (Marion) and Pauline, nephew Mattie, nieces Ursula and Mona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and a large circle of wonderful friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, December 5 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Lucan, on Wednesday morning, December 6 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Family flowers only please. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Christina Malone, New York/Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Christina Malone, New York and formerly of Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Daughter of Mary and late Jonnie. Sadly missed by her mother Mary, sister Bernadette, brothers John and Tom, uncles, aunts, family, friends and neighbours.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo for funeral mass at 11am on Monday morning, December 4. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery.



Kathleen ‘Kay’ Burke (née Healy), Gliddane, Dungarvan, Waterford / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Friday, December 1 of Kathleen ‘Kay’ Burke (née Healy), Gliddane, Dungarvan, Co Waterford and formerly Clonelly, Moyne, Co Longford and 33 Parnell Street, Waterford. Beloved wife of the late Noel and loving mother of Gerard, Catherine, Helen and Mairead; deeply regretted by her loving children, son-in-law Michael, adored grandchildren, brother Monsignor Fr G Healy (USA), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at St Gobnait's Church, Kilgobnet on Monday, December 4 at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.

