Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 3, 2017

Kathleen ‘Kay’ Burke (née Healy), Gliddane, Dungarvan, Waterford / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Friday, December 1 of Kathleen ‘Kay’ Burke (née Healy), Gliddane, Dungarvan, Co Waterford and formerly Clonelly, Moyne, Co Longford and 33 Parnell Street, Waterford. Beloved wife of the late Noel and loving mother of Gerard, Catherine, Helen and Mairead; deeply regretted by her loving children, son-in-law Michael, adored grandchildren, brother Monsignor Fr G Healy (USA), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at St Gobnait's Church, Kilgobnet on Monday, December 4 at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.



Marie Lowry, Lisdoughan, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath





The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness in Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon, on Friday, December 1 of Marie Lowry, Lisdoughan, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents and brother. Deeply regretted by her sisters Angela (O'Hara), Nuala (Farrell), and Geraldine (Coughlan), brother Albert, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposed at her sister Geraldine Coughlan's residence (Coolvin, Tang) on Saturday, December 2. Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 3 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dympna Murray-Fennell, Lucan, Dublin / Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Friday, December 1 of Dympna Murray-Fennell, Lucan, Co Dublin and formerly of Rathowen, Co Westmeath. Devoted wife of Joe and loving mother of Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, sisters Sr. Immaculata (Marion) and Pauline, nephew Mattie, nieces Ursula and Mona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and a large circle of wonderful friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, December 5 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Lucan, on Wednesday morning, December 6 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Family flowers only please. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Christina Malone, New York/Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Christina Malone, New York and formerly of Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Co.Leitrim. Daughter of Mary and late Jonnie. Sadly missed by her mother Mary, sister Bernadette, brothers John and Tom, uncles, aunts, family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family home in 19 Dristernan, Drumshanbo from 3pm until 8pm on Sunday evening, December 3. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo for funeral mass at 11am on Monday morning, December 4. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie