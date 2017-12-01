Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 1, 2017

Jimmy Quaine, Aughinsilla, Carrickboy, Longford / Kilcock, Kildare / Portmarnock, Dublin



The death occurred on Thursday, November 30 of Jimmy Quaine, Aughinsilla, Carrickboy, Longford/ Kilcock, Kildare/Portmarnock, Dublin, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his sister Doreen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughter Anne, sons Richard and Hugh, grandchildren Eabha, Cormac and Luke, sisters Maisie, Gertie, Dympna and Loretto, brother Brendan, daughters-in-law Raelena and Ruth, son-in-law Philip, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Friday, December 1 from 5pm until 8pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday, December 2 to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery.

Fr Louis Eustace C.SS.R., St Joseph's Monastery Dundalk and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co Longford, Dundalk, Louth / Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, November 30 of Fr Louis Eustace, C.Ss.R., St Joseph's Monastery Dundalk and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co Longford, Dundalk, Louth/Longford, peacefully in the loving care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his brothers Andy and Kieran. Deeply regretted by loving sister Eithne Kane, brothers Des (Shannon) and Gerry (Birmingham), extended family, relatives, friends, Redemptorist Community and Confreres. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Saint Gerard's Hall Street, Aplhonsus Road, Dundalk from Friday, December 1 at 12 noon with removal at 5.30pm to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church for evening prayers. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning December 2 at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Bridie McTernan (née Mitchell), High Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, November 28 of Bridie McTernan (nee Mitchell), High Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, predeceased by her husband Tony.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters Ann, Veronica and Deirdre and her son David, her brother Owen (Cloone), her sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 1 at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery.

