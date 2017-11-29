Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 29, 2017

William ‘Bill’ Crehan, Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, November 28 of William ‘Bill’ Crehan, Corneddan, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly of Mountbellew, Co Galway and Sparkhill, Birmingham, England. Recently predeceased by his wife Mary, also predeceased by his brothers Martin and Andy and his grandson Michael. Bill died peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by his family.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters Mary, Roseleen and Geraldine, sons-in-law Michael, Micky and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John (Galway), extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Bill's remains will be reposing in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Wednesday, November 29 from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Thursday, November 30, at 1pm with burial afterwards in Aughaboy Cemetery, Killoe, Co Longford. House Private Please. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Sean Doyle, Ringowney, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Swinford, Mayo

The death occurred on Sunday, November 26 of Sean Doyle, Ringowney, Edgeworthstown, Longford, peacefully at St Joseph's Hospital, Longford.

Predeceased by his brothers Robert, Kevin, Billy and Edmund. Deeply regretted by his his sisters Bridie, Maureen, and Rosaleen, brother Stephen, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law and extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the resurrection on Wednesday, November 29 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery.

Elizabeth ‘Lizzy’ Killian (née Courtney), 19 Sli na Mona, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, November 25 of Elizabeth ‘Lizzy’ Killian (nee Courtney), 19 Sli na Mona, Ballymahon, Longford, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her husband Seamus, her sons and daughters, Jeannette, James, Brendan, Barry, Breffnie, Belinda, Danielle and Courtney, her loving brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 29 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Mary McPhillips (née Cahill), Ardlougher, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Tuesday, November 28 of Mary McPhillips, nee Cahill, Ardlougher, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of the late James, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Virginia Health Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Sean, Marie, Susan, Seamus, Helen, Bridget, Geraldine and Catherine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Susan Hodgins Balbriggan, brother Frank Cahill Cornaseer, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home, with removal on Thursday morning, November 29 to arrive at St Matthew's Church, Drumvaddy for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in old cemetery. Please observe a one way traffic system will be in operation entering from Killycannon.

Peter Joseph (PJ) Carroll, Lake View, Claregalway, Galway / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, November 27 of Peter Joseph (PJ) Carroll, Lake View, Claregalway, Galway and formerly of Carrolls Pub, Main Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Aras Mhuire, Tuam.

Beloved husband of Kitty and father of Peter, Seamus, Cathal, Fergus, Cyril and Jarlath. Also, sisters, brother, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposed at his residence in Claregalway on Tuesday November 28. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, November 29 to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 30 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Moffatt, Lurga, Drumboylan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death occurred on Sunday, November 26 of Patrick Moffatt, Lurga, Drumboylan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon (suddenly).

Predeceased by his father Patrick and mother Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Martina, daughter Cheryl, brother Hughie (USA), sisters Margaret O'Flynn (Hillstreet), Colette Coulter (Drumshanbo), uncle John Kelly (Drumkerrin), aunt Tessie (London), father-in-law Michael James, mother-in-law Vera, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews,cousins, work colleagues, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Wednesday, November 29 until 5pm on Thursday, November 30 with removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumboylan, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 1 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kilronan Cemetery. House private from 5pm on Thursday please.

Benedict ‘Benny’ Connolly, Drumlea, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, November 26 of Benedict ‘Benny’ Connolly, Drumlea, Ballinamore, Leitrim, at St James's Hospital Dublin. He will be sadly missed by his brothers James John and Pat and his sister Mai, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 29 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumlea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

