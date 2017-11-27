Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 27, 2017

Edward ‘Teddy’ McGoey, The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, November 25 of Edward ‘Teddy’ McGoey, The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule, Longford, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his cherished wife Betty, daughters Mary, Kathryn (Keenan), Irene, Therese (Mulligan), Valerie, son Edward, sons-in law Edward Keenan and Colm Mulligan, daughter-in-law Carla Timoney and his very much loved grandchildren; Maria, Eleanor, Eimear, Úna, Ciara, Alma, Charlie, Niamh, Síne, Eddie and Darragh. Lovingly remembered by his sister Ursula and brothers Charlie, Ciaran, John and Gabriel, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence in Abbeyshrule Village this Monday, November 27 from 12 noon until 5pm, followed by removal to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday November 28 at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Longford Palliative Care. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh a Anam Dílís.



Máirtín Ó Muirí, Lodgetown, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Longford



The death occurred, Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, November 24 of Máirtín Ó Muirí, Lodgetown, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Longford. Máirtín will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Colette (Meally), son Daire, daughters Alaidh and Molly, mother Maureen, father Cathal, sisters Dolores, Áine and Paula, brother Ciarán, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Resposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Sunday, November 26. Removal on Monday, November 27 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass at 1pm, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society / Roscommon Palliative care. House Private please.

Benedict ‘Benny’ Connolly, Drumlea, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred on Sunday, November 26 of Benedict ‘Benny’ Connolly, Drumlea, Ballinamore, Leitrim, at St James's Hospital Dublin. He will be sadly missed by his brothers James John and Pat and his sister Mai, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan on Tuesday, November 28 from 2pm until 5pm with removal afterwards to St Mary's Church, Drumlea arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 29 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Pam ‘Pamela’ Fagan (née Marchant), Glann Boreen, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness at her son’s residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, November 25 of Pam ‘Pamela’ Fagan (née Marchant), Glann Boreen, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Late of Walkern, NR Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England. Predeceased by her husband Tony. Survived by her son Anthony, daughter Claire, sister Brenda, daughter in-law Martha, Claire's partner Jim, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her son's residence, Glann Boreen, Castlepollard, on Sunday, November 26. Removal to St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Monday, November 27 for 11am Funeral Ceremony. Thereafter to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 3pm. House Strictly Private on Monday morning. please.

The family would like to thank Dr Emma O'Hara, the public health nurses and all the Palliative Care team for their exceptional care, kindness and support throughout Pam's illness. No flowers please, any donations to go to the Irish Cancer Society.

Mary Kiernan (née Lee), Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Cavan / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, November 26 of Mary Kiernan (née Lee), Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Cavan / Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Eugene, and son Noel. Deeply regretted by her sons Gerry, Jimmy and John, daughters Mary, Dolores, Mona, Lucy, Patricia, Christina and Claire, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home from 12 to 4pm on Monday, November 27 followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 28 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Lena McHugh (née Lennon), Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully in her 95th year, on Friday, November 24 of Lena McHugh (née Lennon), Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Denny, daughters-in-law Rita and Madeleine, brothers Michael, Jack and Tom, sisters Sarah, Molly, Delia, Agnes and Peg. Much loved mother of Michéal, David, Desmond, Aidan, Denis, Cyril, Maeve and Dorothy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughters-in-law, Ruth, Angela and Eileen, sons-in-law Peter and Páraic, Aidan's partner Marie, her twenty grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Sunday, November 26. Removal on Monday, November 27 to the Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Cornelius Elberse, Knockmullen, Fenagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, on Sunday, November 26 of Cornelius Elberse, Knockmullen, Fenagh Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of Wilhelmina, Arus Carolan in Mohill Nursing Home. Father of Annemarire, Peter, Liesbeth, and father-in-law of Paul, Camilla, Mauriee (Holland). Grandfather of Bibi, Casper, Sophie and Isabell. Brother of Gerrit, Greda and Tom (Holland) and Arie and Ineke (Drumshanbo). Sadly missed by nieces nephews and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, on Monday, November 27 from 5pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 28 at 11am in Foxfield Church, Fenagh with burial afterwards in Fenagh Cemetery.

Peter Ledwith, Corr, Walderstown, Athlone, Westmeath / Ballymore, Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Wednesday, November 22 of Peter Ledwith, Corr, Walderstown, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Harristown, Ballymore. Predeceased by his beloved brothers Tommy and Joe. Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary (Smith) (Doncaster, England), sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Monday, November 27 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumraney followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie